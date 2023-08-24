Cumberland County will move forward with a renovation project at the Cumberland County Archives after bids for the project came in about $500,000 over budget.
The Cumberland County Commission approved moving forward with the project during its regular meeting Monday with a 12-6 vote.
“If we let this fail and we decide to rebid it, it will not be this price. It will be higher,” Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said.
Stone moved to approve the resolution to spend $2.1 million for the project, supported by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner.
Project Questions
Some commissioners were concerned the project wouldn’t resolve issues at the county’s archives facility, located on E. First St.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said, “I’ve been in support of the archives from day one.”
But, as the building and grounds committee discussed the project the week before, he began questioning the project. He had thought the proposal would resolve all concerns in the building. Yet, during the committee meeting he learned the project didn’t include gutters or a roof on the front part, which was being done that day, or repairs to the steeple of the former First Baptist Church.
“When we walk away from that building this time, is everything going to be done? … I was told directly that it was going to be a finished product and we wouldn’t have any more money spent over there,” Threet said.
Kim Chamberlin, with Upland Design Group, said as the renovation plan was developed, he worked with the county’s maintenance director to identify work that could be done more efficiently and inexpensively through that department. That includes the steeple, he said, which needs minor repairs and prehaps a wrap like the steeple on the church next door.
The renovation will remove the three-story portion of the building and replace it with a two-story space that includes a records storage vault. The building will be primarily block construction and built to provide a climate-controlled space that could withstand storms or other disasters as the repository for the county’s historic records, which are required to be kept.
The overall square footage is about 30% smaller than an earlier renovation that came in over budget in 2021.
Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner, said he was torn on how to vote on the matter.
“One thing is, less building, more money. That don’t stand to reason for me,” Walker said. “When I think of the things Commissioner Threet brought out, it seems to me it’s going to be a never-ending project.”
Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, said the renovation would still leave the county with an 83-year-old building.
“I think for $2.1 million, you can start from scratch to get a new building,” Isham said. “I just can’t see putting $2.1 million in that building. And I think we’re going to be spending more money on that building besides $2.1 million because of the age.”
Several commissioners said the cost of building supplies had been falling in recent months. Isham predicted a recession in the next six months that would bring prices down, he said.
Stone said architect Kim Chamberlin with Upland Design Group had advised construction costs were still projected to increase about 6% annually, driven primarily by labor costs.
“I also know that we have already spent money on three plans,” Stone said, reviewing earlier plans for the archives. “If we don’t approve this, we are not taking care of the archives. We’re setting the whole thing back, and we’ve got to find another place and start all over and pay for another plan.
“And there’s no telling if we’ll agree on that because the cost is goin to go up.”
The county is funding the project through its debt service fund balance, estimated to end the 2023-’24 fiscal year at $17.8 million. The money will be paid back through collections of a records fee, with the county budget committee to set an annual payment each year based on any maintenance needs at the facility.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said, “This will not cause our property taxes to raise. This needs to happen.”
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said the county is also preparing for a renovation project at the historic 1905 Cumberland County Courthouse, also located in the downtown area.
“It’s time to correct the problems of this whole zone,” he said.
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, said Isham’s argument had been made before. That’s how the county came to own the former bank now housing the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.
“And now, things have changed,” Mall said. “We need to move forward with this building. We’ve already delayed it.”
Round three
The renovation project is the third plan for the archives facility. The county approved collection of a records fee in 2018 to fund improvements to the archives facility. With a funding source in place, commissioners began looking at potential plans.
The county allocated $1.6 million for the project in 2021. Bids came in at $1.8 million as building costs skyrocketed nationwide. A motion to fund the difference in the cost of that project failed 9-8. Commission votes require 10 votes in favor to pass. With one commissioner out, the vote was short of a tie and the matter failed.
Next, the county purchased the former bank building on S. Main St. with the intent of moving the archives there. The county purchased the building for $1.125 million and expected to complete renovations within the original $1.6 million budget.
But as renovations were beginning for the archives, the county was forced to close a portion of the 1905 Cumberland County Courthouse due to structural issues. Cumberland County Clerk Jule Bryson’s office was moved to the former bank building on an emergency basis. However, Bryson soon asked the commission to allow him to stay at the bank facility permanently, noting it had more space and better configuration for the work his staff does.
With that decided, the commission again turned to the needs of the archives facility.
Renovations and repairs to the building had halted during the proposed move to the bank facility.
A new renovation plan was developed, with a small addition to the back of the existing 1940s building. The overall project was cut by about 30% of the square footage of the original renovation plan. However, this plan also included removing the baptistry in the building, which previously served as a church.
The commission set the budget at $1.6 million.
Agenda questions
The archives project was already on the commission’s agenda when it was sent out Aug. 11, 10 days before the regular meeting. The building and grounds committee reviewed the project and a vote was taken regarding some of the bid alternates — stone for the front and an extended warranty for the roof on the new portion of the building.
That vote was 3-2 with Threet abstaining. Three members of the committee did not attend.
Threet, who is chairman of the rules committee, questioned a matter moving from committee to the full commission without a majority vote of the committee — five — rather than a majority of the members present.
Threet asked to remove the resolution from the agenda, adding, “If we want to follow the rules, we need to do so. If we don’t, we just need to throw them out and do away with it.”
His motion was supported by Walker.
Wilson said he had already asked for the archives to be placed on the August agenda.
The committee vote the week before — after the deadline to have items placed on the commission agenda — was in regards to those specific items raised by committee members, he said.
“The resolution that I signed was on my behalf earlier in the month,” Wilson said. “The reason I did that — it’s time to put this archives business to bed.”
There is also a ticking clock on contractor bids — usually 30 days. The county opened the bids on July 27. Three bids were received, with FTM Contracting of Cookeville submitting the low bid.
Wilson cautioned the commission against rescinding the project.
“Our county will not be looked at as someone that they want to do business with if we keep backing out,” Wilson said.
Sherrill said the matter was in front of the full commission that night and that rules should give way to logic in some instances.
“I think we need to proceed and find out where people stand, not on some technicality, but on what do we want to do with the archives,”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said no rules have been violated by adding the resolution to the agenda, adding any commissioner can bring a resolution forward.
“You can put anything on this agenda that you want on this agenda,” Foster said. “I would never tell a commissioner they could not put an item on their own agenda.”
A motion to remove or add something to the commission agenda requires a two-thirds majority — 12 votes. The motion failed with six commissioners in favor and 12 opposed.
Voting to remove the archives resolution from the meeting agenda were Walker, Isham, Threet, 7th District Commissioner Jerry Cooper, 4th District Commissioner Charlie Seiber and 5th District Commissioner Terry Lowe.
Project approved
The resolution includes the $2.1 million for the archives project. This includes the $1.6 million originally allocated for the project from the debt service fund balance and an additional $196,011 from that fund.
The remaining $300,000 will come from the general fund balance, which is estimated at $15.8 million by the end of the 2023-’24 fiscal year.
The resolution was approved 12-6.
Voting in favor were Wilson, Sherrill, Cooper, Holbrook, Mall, Stone, 7th District Commissioner Mark Baldwin, 8th District Commissioner Greg Maxwell, 9th District Commissioner John Patterson, 1st District Commissioner Sue York, 2nd District Commissioner Nancy Hyder, and 4th District Commissioner David Gibson.
Voting against were Walker, Isham, Threet, Seiber, Lowe and 5th District Commissioner Jack Davis.
The Cumberland County Finance Committee approved the bids Wednesday morning, allowing the project to proceed.
