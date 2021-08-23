The Cumberland County Commission accepted offers to purchase three parcels of land that have not have property taxes paid since as far back as 2005.
The parcels are:
•47 Choctaw Lane, $1,114.94 owed in taxes not paid since 2005; $100 bid from Jeffrey and Tamara Bell, $45 advertising fee and $166.90 in attorney costs
•2212 White Horse Dr., $1,072 owed in taxes not paid since 2007; $100 bid from Mark and Judith Dronebarger, $45 advertising fee and $169.70 in attorney costs
•3026 Oklahoma Dr., $1,008.70 owed in taxes not paid since 2009; $213.70 bid from the Michael Schwartz equity trust, $45 advertising fee and $169.30 in attorney costs
When property taxes go unpaid for two years, the bill is turned over to the Clerk and Master’s office. That office holds periodic public auctions to sell property to new owners and return the property to the tax rolls.
When properties go unsold at that auction, they are turned over to the county, which can then sell the properties individually or in groups.
The county mayor’s office maintains a list of available properties.
The offers had all been approved by the delinquent tax committee prior to the commission’s Aug. 16 meeting. Because the offers were not for the full amount owed in back taxes, the offers then went before the full commission for consideration.
The commission unanimously approved the sale of the three parcels.
In other business, the commission approved appointments to multiple boards and commissions:
•Amanda Houston and Kim Tabor to the Cumberland County Audit Committee, with terms ending Aug. 15, 2023
•David Gibson and Grant Thurman to the Cumberland County Adult-Oriented Establishment Board with terms ending April 1, 2025
•Beth Wyatt-Davis and Wanda Reid to the Crossville-Cumberland County Convention and Visitors Bureau with terms ending Aug. 31, 2024
•Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox and Gary Adams to the Cumberland County E-911 Board with terms ending Aug. 31, 2025
