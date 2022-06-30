New employees for Cumberland County will no longer have to wait six months to begin participation in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System following action by the Cumberland County Commission June 20.
The commission approved a resolution that eliminates the probationary period following a request from the county’s finance office.
“What we have happen is an employee will come to work and, once they see they’re going to stay with the county, they have the opportunity to buy that six months back,” County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the budget committee earlier in June. “It causes problem because the employee has to make a payment to the state. This, in my opinion, simplifies that process.”
There have been employees who have nearly 30 years of service and are nearing retirement but need those first six months.
“You have to dig through records and see what they were paid 30 years ago,” Brock said.
The policy does not apply to certified school system personnel, Brock explained. The change would allow all full-time employees to enter the retirement system the first day of employment.
Brock noted that new organizations joining TCRS cannot have a probationary period.
If an employee leaves the county during that six-month period, they would have to request their TCRS contributions from the state. The county’s portion would remain with the retirement system, though Brock noted the amount would be minimal.
“If anything, it might minimize future obligations. Now, it would be very minor, mind you,” Brock said. “But that money stays in as the county’s obligation.”
The county pays 8% of employee salaries toward retirement.
The resolution was unanimously approved by the commission during its June 20 meeting following a motion from David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, and supported by Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner.
The commission also voted to expand the county’s railroad authority to three members. Currently, the board includes only Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner.
Foster noted it was difficult to carry out business with only two members. The board oversees grants that maintain the rail line from Crab Orchard to the Roane County line, all within the 6th Civil District. This fund does not include county tax dollars.
The Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation this past session that would allow the board to be expanded to three or five members. The commission supported expanding the board to three members and adding Sherrill, 6th District commissioner.
In other business, the commission approved the following items:
•Accepted an offer of $405 for county-owned tax delinquent property at 28 Briarhill Terrace; the county’d delinquent tax committee also approved an offer of $353.11 for property at 104 Bermond Circle, which settled the unpaid taxes on the property
•Appointed Kathy Ivey to the Cumberland County Library Board for a second term, to expire June 30, 2025, appointed J.D. Atkinson to the board for a first term to expire June 30, 2024, and appointed James H. Peebles and Melanie Sherrill to the board for a first term to expire June 30, 2025
•Budget amendment moving $419 from the railroad authority fund balance to pay for audit services
•Budget amendment moving $535 from the highway department’s budget for overtime pay to cover overages in assistants, $201, and longevity pay, $334
•Budget amendment moving $10,775 from the debt service fund balance to the trustee’s commission
•Budget amendment finalizing multiple lines within the county general fund budget to ensure no budget line ends the fiscal year with a deficit, with budget amendments totaling $425,108. The budget amendment includes using $344,369 from the general fund balance to cover increased expenses, including $115,000 in jail medical costs and $75,000 in increased medical examiner costs
•Budget amendment accepting $10,000 in donations to the central cafeteria fund of the school system to support the summer meal delivery program, with funds going toward salaries, supplies and materials and other charges
•Budget amendment for the central cafeteria fund to ensure no budget line ends the fiscal year with a deficit, with $249,145 in total changes
•Budget amendment to provide a stipend for a teacher serving as mentor teacher in the Occupational Teacher Mentoring Consortium
•Budget amendment increasing funds for fuel costs for the school system by $90,000
•Budget amendment for the school system general fund budget to ensure no budget line ends the fiscal year with a deficit, with changes totaling $62,675
•Budget amendment of $49,687 for the county’s solid waste department
