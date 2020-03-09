The Cumberland County Commission approved the following names for election of Notary Public at Large during its February meeting:

New

Daphne Bice

Denise Carey

Jaclyn Chavis

Bailey Galan

Shelby Graham

Jennifer Ann Hall

Ashley Hodge

Frances R. Holmes

Heather L. Lewis

Jessica McCaleb

Bailey M. Meadows

Kelli Reeves

Cynthia Ryan

Wayne D. Schobel

Cheryl J. Steinmetz

Susan Renee Tinch

Renewal

Reba D. Ball

Danielle C. Brown

Janis Ebel

George E. Harrison

Rachel Hinch

Clarence Houston

Rose Mary Houston

Tom Houston

Anita Jones

Susan Marie Parsons

Johnny B. Reeves

Paula Reeves

Marie K. Rose

Malinda Stephens

Carrie Elizabeth Waxler

