The Cumberland County Commission approved the following names for election of Notary Public at Large during its February meeting:
New
Daphne Bice
Denise Carey
Jaclyn Chavis
Bailey Galan
Shelby Graham
Jennifer Ann Hall
Ashley Hodge
Frances R. Holmes
Heather L. Lewis
Jessica McCaleb
Bailey M. Meadows
Kelli Reeves
Cynthia Ryan
Wayne D. Schobel
Cheryl J. Steinmetz
Susan Renee Tinch
Renewal
Reba D. Ball
Danielle C. Brown
Janis Ebel
George E. Harrison
Rachel Hinch
Clarence Houston
Rose Mary Houston
Tom Houston
Anita Jones
Susan Marie Parsons
Johnny B. Reeves
Paula Reeves
Marie K. Rose
Malinda Stephens
Carrie Elizabeth Waxler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.