The Cumberland County Finance Committee approved just over $400,000 in equipment purchases for the Cumberland County Fire Department last month, including the purchase of a new pumper truck for the county's fleet.
NAFECO, headquartered in Decatur, AL, submitted the sole bid for the new KME Freightliner Pumper truck for a price of $348,459.
"That is the basic truck," County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the finance committee Jan. 29. "We thought there might be some advantages to bidding that separately.”
NAFECO also submitted the low bid for the equipment, $21,468. Emergency Vehicle Specialists of Nashville bid $21,749.98 for the loose equipment. Their bid on the truck was not received by the bid deadline.
The county had budgeted $375,000 for the fire truck and equipment purchase, leaving sufficient funds to purchase emergency communication radios.
“There will be enough to do all of that,” said Trevor Kerley, Cumberland County fire chief.
Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner, moved to approve the bid, supported by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District representative. The motion was unanimously approved.
The committee also approved a bid for a “jaws of life” from Municipal Emergency Services. The low bid of $24,675.76 is for a demonstration unit of the Hurst rescue tool.
“With COVID, they’ve showed the demo unit three times. Every year, they replace the demo,” Kerley said. “Hurst is what we’ve used and really like.”
Kerley said the new unit is battery operated while the other rescue tools require being placed close to a fire or rescue truck for power. Kerley was able to use the same model on a rescue in Fairfield Glade and was impressed.
“It done a real good job. We liked the compactness of it to get in,” he said. “This will be an addition to our tools and a good way to go.”
Davis and Hyder both moved to approve the bid, which was unanimously accepted by the panel.
The department also needs a new air lifting bag. The county received three bids ranging from $17,965 to $21,708. The low bid for a Homaltro product bid by Emergency Vehicle Specialists did not meet the bid specifications, Kerley said.
He recommended the high bid, Paratech air lifting bags from NAFCO, which was $2,560 higher than the Vetter product bid by Municipal Emergency Services.
“These air bags run off the [self-contained breathing apparatus] bottles. The new systems are 4500 pounds instead of 2216, so our bottles won’t work,” Kerley said.
One of the bags had ripped during use, Kerley said.
“Those bags were 30-35 years old. They’re supposed to be 15, 20 at the max,” he said.
Kerley explained the Paratech air bags were static resistant, allowing the department to use them in hazardous materials emergencies and did not require testing every five years like the Vetter air bags.
“I’m asking for the Paratechs. We’ve used them in the past. They’ve done better for us,” Kerley said. “I think we would actually eat the cost up in the long haul running the Vetter tests.”
The committee approved the request unanimously following a motion by Hyder and supported by John Patterson, 9th District commissioner.
