Ten delinquent tax property sales were approved Monday night by the Cumberland County Commission, with nine of the ten properties existing in Fairfield Glade.
According to the county’s procedure to purchase delinquent tax properties, “If a citizen wishes to place a bid on a tract of land the bid be the total amount of taxes, interest and penalty, clerk fee, advertising fee and attorney fee. If a bid is made and the total amount including taxes, interest and penalty, clerk fee and attorney fee, the delinquent tax committee may act appropriately to sell the property.”
If a bid is less than the total of taxes owed, interest and penalty, clerk fee, advertising fee and attorney fee, the Commission must approve or deny the property sale.
Cumberland County owns hundreds of delinquent tax properties throughout the county.
Approved sales include Bradley Cramer’s purchase of 3001 Diego Dr. for $316.
Future State Trust purchased five Fairfield Glade properties, including 349 Lakeview Dr. for $271; 244 Westchester Dr. for $275; 241 Thrushwood Dr. for $281.20; 18 King John Ln. for $260.50 and 104 Thornhill Dr. for $280.
Gary L. Hunt II purchased four properties in Fairfield Glade, including 18 Sneed Dr. for $391.80, 152 Beechwood Dr. for $377.20 and 20 and 22 Golden Ct. for a combined $970.50.
Each sale also includes a $45 advertising fee for a legal announcement in the Crossville Chronicle.
The sales were also approved and recommended to the county commission by the delinquent tax committee, who met prior to the county commission.
For a complete list of the properties, contact the Cumberland County Mayor’s office at 931-484-6165, or visit the county website at www.cumberlandcountytn.gov under the “How Do I” tab.
