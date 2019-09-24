One new judicial commissioner was among several appointments approved this month during the September Cumberland County Commission meeting.
Pamela Waltenberg was appointed to serve a term beginning Sept. 16 for a one-year. Judicial commissioner terms are not to exceed a four-year term. Waltenberg was recommended by General Sessions Judge Larry Warner and Judicial Commissioner Director Len Blevins.
The appointment was unanimously approved after a motion was made by David Gibson, 4th District commissioner. Gibson’s motion was supported by Chad Norris 1st District commissioner.
Other appointments approved included:
•Ethics Committee members — Deborah Holbrook, 8th District county commissioner; Rick Williams, emergency management agency director; Josh Stone, 4th District BOE representative; Jill Davis Cumberland County administrator of elections; and Valerie Cox, general public member. The terms are set to expire Sept. 30, 2020.
•E-911 Emergency Communications District — Everett Bolin and David Hassler reappointed to serve until Aug. 31, 2020.
•Financial Management/Purchasing Committee — Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner; Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner; Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner; John Patterson, 9th District commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.