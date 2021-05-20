County employees will soon see more money in their paycheck after the Cumberland County Commission approved $1,500 bonuses for full-time employees.
The one-time bonus amounts to about $490,000, with funds coming from the county’s unassigned fund balance. The resolution noted that the county commission and elected officials “would like to recognize county employees for their additional workloads during the COVID-19 pandemic and extend their appreciation to our employee’s continued dedication to public service in a similar fashion as the state legislature did for educators with a one-time non-recurring bonus payment.”
During the county’s budget committee meeting May 4, 5th District Commissioner Terry Lowe noted county employees did not get a raise last year. Those qualifying must be full-time employees who are not working their probationary periods as of May 1.
The bonus will not be paid to elected officials.
The commission unanimously approved the budget resolution to fund the bonus payments when it met May 17, following a motion by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, and supported by Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner. Commissioners David Gibson and Chad Norris, who are employed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, abstained from the vote.
The following budget amendments were also approved by the commission:
•$183,997 to purchase an ambulance, with funds from insurance recovery, $101,676, and the unassigned fund balance, $82,321
•$50,000 budget amendment from the unassigned fund balance to make improvements at the Northside Dr. property the county purchased
•$4,500 in donations to the Emergency Medical Services department, with funds to go toward purchase of uniforms
The commission also approved the sale of two properties with delinquent property taxes.
Lynne and Michael Kapaplin bid $261.70 for property at 125 Harlech Lane in Fairfield Glade. They also paid a $45 advertising fee.
Frances Atkins and Star Stone bid $389.50 for property at 8109 Cherokee Trail in Lake Tansi, and a $45 advertising fee.
Both bids were approved by the delinquent tax committee prior to the meeting of the full commission.
The commission also approved appointments to various boards and positions:
•N. Kay Randolph and Deborah Douglas to the Cumberland County Library Board, with terms to expire June 30, 2024
•Melanie Sherrill to the Falling Water Regional Library Board for a term to expire June 30, 2024
•Danny Cantwell as a judicial commissioner with a two-year term
•Nathan Brock to the Cumberland County E-911 Emergency Communications District with a term to expire May 31, 2025
•Dr. Danny Hall, Dr. Christopher Bell, Dr. Randall Crowder, Jim Petty and Becki Hillis as members of the Cumberland County Board of Health, with terms to expire May 31, 2025
