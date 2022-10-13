Final preparations are underway for the 21st annual Upper Cumberland Senior and Caregiver Expo.
Hosted by the Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability, the Expo will take place Oct. 18.
Returning to an in-person format, the 2022 Senior and Caregiver Expo will be at Life Church of Cookeville, 2223 N. Washington Ave., from 8:30 a.m.-noon. It comes together to celebrate 21 years of providing community support and resources to the Seniors and Caregivers in the Upper Cumberland.
The Agency previously announced this year’s event theme is Age My Way, recognizing the important role in the personal choice in how individuals age.
This regional event focuses on the care needs of older adults and their caregivers and provides an opportunity for individuals seeking help with their loved one’s care to connect with businesses and service providers.
This year’s platinum sponsors include Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Crest Lawn Funeral Home, Kindred Hospice, and Tennessee Senior Medical Patrol. In addition, another 35-plus sponsors have committed to supporting the 2022 Expo.
Visit https://ucdd.org/aaad/senior-expo/ for more information about the event.
