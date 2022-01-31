Holding its first meeting of the year and perhaps wanting to extend the season of giving, the Crossville City Council made a donation to the state Jan. 11.
It also approved expenditures that scored points with soccer players and city staff.
At its monthly meeting, council unanimously approved a motion to donate two parcels of land on the north side of Sparta Hwy. near the wastewater treatment plant to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The .097-acre parcels are needed to complete the Obed River Bridge project on Hwy. 70 W.
TDOT initially offered the city $16,225 for the parcels and agreed to leave a 12-foot wide flat area either in the slope or at the bottom of the grade that will cross under the bridge and be used for future greenway space.
Mayor James Mayberry suggested donating the land, and council followed his recommendation.
Council also approved a request from the parks and recreation department to purchase 12 sets of soccer goals for $19,160 to be used at the Dr. Carl T. Duer Sr. Complex. The goals will be purchased from Avanti Sports Group, which was the low bidder.
Council likewise approved the purchase of a new primary server for the city’s information technology department.
With the current backup domain controller server being 13 years old, the IT department had proposed transferring the primary controller survey to backup status and replacing it with a new server, a budgeted item that costs $9,190 and is available through the state’s procurement contract.
In other business, council unanimously approved a budget amendment that will reimburse Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity $4,920 for the cost of five building permits. The amount also covers an additional $1,750 due to an increase in water and tap fees.
As part of a 2011 agreement between the city and Habitat, the former would donate 58 water and sewer taps in exchange for property located on Mockingbird Lane. Habitat has used 18 of the taps but did not discuss the five building permits at its budget meeting.
The Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council will have some familiar faces after council unanimously approved the reappointments of Chris Peterson, Valorie Cox and Marlo Wright.
Their terms expire Dec. 31, 2024.
Created in 2018, the Sports Council is comprised of nine members serving three-year terms. Its mission is to recruit tournaments for local venues, explore opportunities for new events and tournaments and seek the funding to support them, act as a clearinghouse for these events to maximize utilization and prevent duplication and help market them.
Mayberry presented the January Student of the Month Award to Jersie Barton, an eighth-grader at Glenn Martin Elementary School.
Her teachers, Lisa Morrow, Dewayne McGhee, Nicole Graham and Jennifer Asberry, said, “Jersie is always polite and well-behaved. She works extremely hard in the classroom and strives to improve her grades every day. She has proven time again that she can be trusted simply by her everyday actions and attitudes.”
