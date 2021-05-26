The Crossville City Council will meet in a special-called session Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the indoor recreation center. The meeting will be held in conference room 317 of Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
A Celebration of Life service for Richard "Dick" James Shilling will be held at 11 a.m. June 19, at Christ Lutheran Church, Fairfield Glade. A reception will follow in the Glade Library multipurpose room on Lakeview Dr.
Norma Jean Jones, 77, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at WyndRidge Health & Rehab Center. She was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Morgan County, daughter of the late Ray Jones and Auda (Taylor) Jones. For many years, Norma was a factory worker. She will be missed by her family …
Vernetta Lewis, 54, of Crossville, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center. She was born on April 16, 1967, in Crossville, daughter of Vernon Campbell and Rose (Marsh) Brown. Vernetta worked as a CNA during her career and attended the Church of God. She is survived by …
