The Crossville City Council is eyeing a Jan. 1 start date for a new wage scale.
“Overall, 61% of the positions are below the average market rate,” Councilman J.H. Graham III said during discussion of the wage scale at the council’s Dec. 13 retreat. “That did it for me. We’re going to do this. I don’t know how much of it we’re going to bite off, but we’re going to pay our bills around this place.”
The council will meet in special session Monday to consider the first reading of a new salary schedule and budget amendment to provide up to $919,000 in salary increases to about 180 employees.
The comprehensive salary study completed by McGrath Human Resources provided options for a three-year phase-in of the new salary schedule. Once fully implemented, the city would not offer the highest pay of comparable communities. Instead, city wages would be at the market average determined by using data from 17 municipalities and county governments in Tennessee.
Cities included in the review were Athens, Cookeville, Kingston, McMinnville, Rockwood and Tullahoma, with input from Cumberland, Putman and Roane counties and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Graham said the council has the option of splitting that cost over three phases, with projected days of Jan. 1, 2020; July 1, 2020; and Jan. 1, 2021. The first step in the plan is estimated to cost $660,000 with a second step of $132,000 and a final step of $123,000.
These numbers do not include any tax increases associated with those salary increases.
Graham proposed implementing the plan at step 2.
Councilman Scot Shanks said the final step was only another $123,000.
“It’s such a small step,” he said. “We’re taking 80% off the bat.”
Councilman Art Gernt said the plan would address problems the city is having in hiring and retaining employees.
“We might save wasted money on a police officer being trained and leaving,” he said.
Graham wanted to know if the new salary schedule would require an increase in water and sewer rates. City human resources director Leah Crockett said city finance director Fred Houston said the current rates could support the estimated $177,716 for full implementation of the new plan.
The general fund share of the cost is $741,854.
Graham asked if a tax increase would be needed to sustain the new wage scale.
City Manager Greg Wood said, “Yes, I think so.”
The city has a healthy fund balance of about $13 million, but Wood does not recommend using that for ongoing costs like salaries.
“It would be a continual drain on your fund balance,” he said.
He suggested a 10-cent tax increase, which would provide approximately $400,000 in new revenue for the city. Sales tax revenue has been rising in recent years, and Wood suggested seeing how that improved. The city may also see additional revenue following the 2020 Census.
“Then we look how we’re doing and see if we need to adjust any more. You’ve got enough fund balance, I’m comfortable with this, but you can’t continue to absorb the full amount,” Wood said.
Graham said, “I don’t think you can swallow this in the general fund without considering what you’re going to do in the [2020-’21 fiscal year]. I don’t know where it would come from. I can’t increase sales tax that much.”
Mayor James Mayberry said there had been increases to the city’s sales tax base this past year, like Rural King.
“You can take a pretty good lick with that. With the Genesis project, you’ve got three other retail projects wanting to bring in national chains. They can help,” he said.
Mayberry said the city also needs to take a closer look at its budget, considering needs and wants.
“There is not an endless supply of money,” he said.
While 61% of employees fell below the market rate for their position and experience, some employees were above the market average pay rates. Those employees will hold where they are until the pay schedule catches up with them.
They will, however, receive annual cost-of-living increases. The council will consider a policy in the future to determine how those increases are calculated.
The council also discussed establishing a public works director position, which adds about $80,000 to the budget.
Wood said moving current city engineer Tim Begley to public works director would allow him to hire a new engineer with less experience to work with the city’s other engineer, who holds an engineering license.
“We would save some money there,” Wood said.
Graham said Wood has 17 people reporting directly to him. A public works director would work with streets, water, maintenance and sewer departments and report to the city manager.
“Tim already tackles a lot of their issues,” Wood said. “Instead of spending 50% of his time on that, it would be 100% of his time.”
The change would give Begley managerial oversight for the departments.
Annual cost-of-living adjustments are essential to the new salary schedule’s success she said. Under the existing plan, step increases had been used to provide employees a cost-of-living increase. But Crockett was unable to change the starting rates.
“I’m having to move them over a step when we get an increase,” she said. “What is supposed to happen, when we get a cost-of-living increase is that I multiply this entire scale by that number. I can’t do that now because it changes my hiring rates.”
Crockett has three separate pay plans for city employees. The current scale also has 10 steps and determining where employees fall on that scale is difficult, she said.
“I love this so much,” Crockett said of the proposed wage schedule. “I can explain it to employees. I can show them that there’s a goal. I can show them there’s an end game.”
The new wage scale and budget amendments require three successful readings before taking effect. However, the council anticipated approving the first reading Dec. 23, with another special-called meeting Jan. 7, the same night as the council’s work session, and the final reading as part of the Jan. 14 regular meeting agenda. Timing of those readings could impact when the new pay plan takes effect.
