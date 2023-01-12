The Crossville Cruisers got a green light from the Crossville City Council Tuesday for their monthly Main St. Cruise-Ins after a compromise plan allowed for traffic flow to some Main St. businesses.
“The biggest concern for those businesses was blocking the parking on the front and access. I think this solves that,” said Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford.
The Crossville Cruisers will have space for classic car parking on Main St. and some of the side streets and behind the Cumberland County Courthouse.
“I’m not saying it’s a perfect compromise, but I think it’s a step to address everybody’s issues,” Crawford said.
Council Member Scot Shanks voted against the measure, saying he was not in favor of closing a state highway and major thoroughfare.
“If there’s an emergency coming from the north side coming to the hospital, it’s definitely going to take longer to get there,” Shanks said. “I just think that’s an issue.”
Shanks had proposed moving the events, held the afternoon of the fourth Saturday each month from April through October, off Main St. to the side streets.
“We will not know unless it is tried,” he said. “We’ll be talking about this next year. It’ll come up again. If we tried it and did it once or twice, then we can find out is it going to work? I personally think it will.”
Organizers said the hilly topography of the side streets aren’t well suited to a classic car show. They said that can pose a hazard with the heavy doors of the vehicles. It also doesn’t provide enough parking. Bob Ross with the Crossville Cruisers said they had 1,330 cars attend over the seven cruise-ins held in 2022 — up from 627 cars in 2019.
“We want to bring people downtown. We want to support downtown and make downtown like it used to be,” Ross said during Tuesday night’s public comments. “By moving us off Main St., we don’t think we can do that.”
During last week’s work session, Council Member Rob Harrison suggested moving the cruise-ins to Sundays to avoid conflicts with downtown businesses.
“It’s very hard on the merchants down there,” said Harrison.
Several downtown merchants shared their opinion during the council meeting’s public comments Tuesday night.
Asa Reece, owner of Grinder House, said the closures don’t hurt his business. In fact, he’s recorded a 12% increase in business when there’s a downtown event.
“This past year, we served 160,000 people — 24% of those are new faces we see that come to downtown,” Reece said. “Our position is we’d like to see more closures of 127.”
He says the downtown area is an “identifying factor” for the community. He’s concerned about the safety of pedestrians on Main St. without street closures, noting tractor-trailer trucks use the route and there are not pedestrian signals at intersections. The street also is in need of paving, he said.
“The events we had off-street we found to be more dangerous than if Main St. was closed itself,” Reece said.
Improved signals, crosswalks and lights are part of a planned sidewalk replacement project, which is waiting on approval from the state to proceed. The city has a grant for the sidewalks and has committed additional funds for new street lights. Street paving is also on hold pending the sidewalk project.
Heather McLellan, owner of The Yarn Patch, said any closure of Hwy. 127 harms her business as she draws shoppers off Interstate 40. Those shoppers aren’t familiar with the detours and alternate routes around downtown, she said.
“Not everyone off the street is in our market,” she said. “We pull people off the freeway who have never been to Crossville before. These people would probably not have stopped in Crossville if it were not for our billboard.”
She can then direct them to other places to stop for lunch or other shopping.
The Cruise-Ins are held during her prime shopping time, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., when she said she records about 25% of her sales each week. That’s a heavy hit for a small business, she said.
“If the purpose of an event is to help downtown businesses, it should be held when the time is slow, not when it’s busiest,” she said. “This is about keeping the doors open and my employees employed.”
Kevin Troyano from CPG and Broccos Pizza said he likes having the increased foot traffic from the Cruise-Ins.
“The car show is an integral part of what we do,” Troyano told the council. “We work very, very hard, and we look forward to having walk-by traffic.”
Walk-by traffic results in more people stopping in to try them out than “drive-by” traffic, he said.
His primary concern is keeping a route open to one side of his business so that to-go customers can access the restaurant. That access was blocked by the New Year’s Day 5K held recently.
“My street was closed on the sides, up front and behind. I was landlocked. I had phone orders coming in,” he said. “Customers called and said they couldn’t get to us. So I understand the frustration.”
But events are key to bringing people downtown, he said.
“I don’t want to ever be land-locked again,” he said. “But it’s one day, and it’s bringing money to downtown. This is what Crossville needs. This car show is amazing — hundreds of people downtown.”
Andrew Ingram, owner of Hurricane Cycles, said he enjoys the downtown events, but they tend to benefit restaurants and food businesses more than a specialty retail store like his.
“I love seeing all this happening because we need it,” Ingram said. “But for us, we lose approximately $10,000 every Saturday during peak season that we are not allowed to operate because of parking issues, and our customers do not show up.”
Moving forward, he suggested the city consider the infrastructure needed to support more restaurants downtown.
“It would promote the type of infrastructure that caters to events downtown,” Ingram said. “Businesses like myself will probably go, ‘That’s not the best place for me to be.’ And businesses like Asa’s can thrive even more due to having a centralized place for that type of business.”
Tad Proffit, owner of Cahoots, said the Cruise-Ins are a welcome addition to downtown events. She’s active in other downtown activities, including organizing Boo on Main at Halloween and as part of Downtown Crossville Inc., an organization that works to promote the downtown area.
Several people in the audience spoke about how much they enjoy the Cruise-Ins. They also said they didn’t see a difference between their events, held monthly on a Saturday afternoon, and the Friday at the Crossroads events held one Friday evening every other month from April through December.
Council Member Art Gernt said he enjoys all the downtown events. And, out of fairness, he said he couldn’t vote against one street closure and for another.
“We just don’t have a great alternative. It’s the set-up of the town and the way traffic flows,” Gernt said of moving events off Main St.
He did note there needs to be a back-up plan for when work begins on the sidewalk project.
But there are costs to the city for closing the streets. Because Hwy. 127 is a state highway, certified police officers must be at each end of the closure. The closures typically take place outside of regular business hours, resulting in overtime for the police department and the street department, which sets up the barricades. The cost to the city for the Cruise-In street closures last year was $12,600.
Last year, Main St. was closed 22 times. The city does not charge groups for those street closures.
Crawford said he his compromise plan reduces the closures on Main St. from Lantana Rd. to Fourth St. at the Cumberland County Courthouse. The original request extended to Taylor Ave. at Social Brew.
There will be diagonal streets barricades at Main and Fourth as well as Thurman Ave. and Second St. This will allow for some traffic circulation in the area and access to parking and the backside of the block that includes CPG.
By closing at Fourth St., motorists will be able to access Main St. and street parking for the blocks that include The Yarn Patch, Cahoots, French’s Shoes, French’s Boots and others.
Gernt supported Crawford’s motion to approve the street closures, as amended. The motion passed 4-1, with Shanks opposed.
