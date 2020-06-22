Crossville officials are prepared to refinance $26.5 million in debt to lower annual repayment amounts and steer clear of an increase in water rates.
The mayor and three members of City Council voted Thursday for a 30-year bond issue that would allow the city to take advantage of record-low interest rates and reduce $2.4 million in total annual payments to $975,000.
“If we borrow the money and spread it out over a longer period of time, that will do nothing but build up our cash flow,” council member J.H. Graham III said. “We’ll be a powerhouse in two years in the water and sewer department, therefore, not needing new rates in my estimation.”
The Council discussed the matter during a Thursday work session with financial adviser Larry Kidwell, president of Kidwell and Co. Officials have been looking at refinancing the city’s debt for a number of months to free up cash and pay down the amount the city owes.
“We have the lowest interest rates in history now,” Kidwell said. “Based on inflation projections that are official, it’s actually negative interest rates after you take into consideration inflation.”
A special-called session was scheduled to precede the work session. Council members melded the two together, voting to recess the meeting prior to discussion and reconvening it afterward for the vote.
The matter was not included on the agenda for the special-called meeting that preceded the work session. An email City Clerk Valerie Hale sent to the Chronicle Friday indicated the vote taken the preceding day is not the final decision.
“There will be another vote on the Initial Resolution and Bond Resolution with the specific amounts,” she said via email, “and this probably won’t happen until August.”
Mayor James Mayberry confirmed in email to the Chronicle Friday that he went into the meeting unaware that work session discussion would lead to action.
“With my desire to settle the refinance issue, I should have made that discussion official, but I didn’t,” he wrote. “I learned that other council members were anxious to come to a decision on the financing, that day, therefore that’s how the decision to suspend the rules, with the super majority, happened.”
He added, “There will be more discussion on the refinancing options and we really just gave our official financial advisor guidance to proceed with the direction we were looking to go before any decision to move forward is made.”
Mayberry, Graham and council members Rob Harrison and Scot Shanks took part in both the special-called meeting and work session. Council member Art Gernt was not at the meeting.
The debt up for refinancing on 30-year, fixed-rate bonds includes $15.258 million in water and sewer loans, $5.5 million for projects through the State Revolving Fund and $6 million in the city’s general fund. City officials also want to borrow $7 million for the water and sewer department for expected projects and $1 million for the general fund to pay for street lights with a sidewalk project.
All together, the amount would be $34.5 million.
“I’m thinking positive that we’ll be able to get those paid off to where they’re not included in our grandchildren’s debt down the road,” Mayberry said.
The approved motion made by Shanks and seconded by Harrison was the second vote the council took. All voted in favor after Graham initially cast a “pass” vote.
The first motion, made by Graham and seconded by Mayberry, omitted the SRF funds for a refinancing package of $29 million.
“We got a 20-25% grant on those loans to begin with,” Graham said. “We’ve done pretty good with SRF money, and if we needed to talk to them about extending it, we could.”
Graham made a motion to refinance all loans, with the exception of the SRF loans, and borrow $8 million total in new money on 30-year fixed-rate bonds.
Graham pointed out that approval of the motion means relieving the city of $7 million in debt on variable interest rates, which would offset the SRF debt.
“My concern is we go through this, and then we get into a situation three years from now where we have to raise rates,” Shanks said. “Is that going to cause us to have to do that? I think it’s a shame if that’s the case.”
City Manager Greg Wood said he worries that continuing to pay off loans on variable interest rates could cost the city more in the long run, particularly if inflation or stagflation prompts those interest rates to increase.
“That’s why we should go ahead and be financing as much as we can finance right now,” Shanks said. “And that’s what [Kidwell’s] recommendation is.”
He added, “It just seems very simple. The route that he’s taking us down is simple.”
Harrison said he could see both arguments, but he leaned slightly in Shanks’ favor “because of the simplicity of it, and the cash savings.”
Thus the motion failed, with Graham and Mayberry voting in favor and Harrison and Shanks voting against.
City Council will next meet June 29 to finalize the 2020-’21 city budget and property tax rate before forwarding them to the state. The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in Crossville City Hall.
