The Crossville City Council voted to implement a new wage scale beginning with the Jan. 19 pay period.
While the city’s consultant offered options for phasing in the new wage and compensation plan, the council elected to fully implement the plan for the approximately 180 city employees.
The council also approved creating a public works director position.
“I want the city to be the employer of choice rather than the employer of last resort,” Councilman J.H. Graham III said during a special-called meeting held Monday morning.
Graham moved to approve the new wage plan, supported by Councilman Scot Shanks.
Full implementation of wage plan would cost approximately $919,000 per year, with another $80,000 in salary for the public works director. However, half the city’s fiscal year has passed, so the council only needed to approve funding for half that cost — approximately $500,000.
“That’s what my motion is,” Graham said. “Let’s do it as soon as possible.”
The bulk of the cost of the new plan came with the first phase recommended by McGrath Human Resources, estimated at $660,000 a year with a second step of $132,000 and the final step of $123,000.
The company found 61% of city employees earned below the average market rate for comparable positions in surrounding cities and counties, with data provided by 17 cities and counties in Tennessee.
Shanks asked if the council needed to also vote on how it would calculate future cost of living raises, but City Manager Greg Wood said that didn’t need to be determined until later in the spring.
“I’ll bring that to you in the budget hearings,” Wood said.
The motion was approved 4-0. Councilman Art Gernt did not attend the meeting.
The council must approve the plan and budget amendments in three separate meetings before the new wages can take effect. Tentative plans are to hold a special-called meeting prior to the council’s Jan. 7 work session and the third reading at the Jan. 14 council meeting.
Human Resources Director Leah Crockett said the wage plan could take effect with the start of the next pay period beginning Jan. 19.
“It would be easier for payroll and myself if we could have it start that next pay period following the meeting instead of making it retroactive to Jan. 1,” Crockett said.
Graham asked if the council could possibly complete the three readings earlier, but the four holiday days made it difficult to schedule special-called meetings.
The council also approved working on the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan. The city will evaluate its facilities to ensure compliance with the federal law and to develop a plan to make facilities more accessible to individuals with disabilities.
The city was required to submit its plan by Dec. 31 in order to continue receiving transportation funds from the Federal Highway Administration.
Wood said, “Every department spent a good deal of time measuring and figuring out slopes and doors, and walking around with fishing scales to pull on doors to make sure they were not more than 5 pounds to pull.”
Wood thank Crockett for her work on the ADA plan.
Graham asked that the minutes reflect Crockett’s work on the plan.
The city also approved a change to its rules regarding volunteer use of city vehicles. An ordinance currently in effect states only city employees can operate city vehicles, but that is not the current practice. Volunteers in Policing and volunteer firefighters both drive city vehicles on occasion.
The police department provides vehicles with VIP on the side and yellow caution lights for the VIP volunteers. They assist with school traffic control, welfare checks and motorist assistance.
Volunteer firefighters often fill-in for full-time firefighters when they’re on vacation. They may drive city fire apparatus as part of those duties. However, they must complete the same training as the city’s full-time firefighters.
Crossville Police has 10 to 15 VIPs during the year while the fire department has about eight volunteers.
Fire Chief Mike Turner said the department began as a volunteer department in 1927.
Wood said, “In order to make it legal, we need to amend the personnel manual. We need to fix it; otherwise, you’re going to lose hundreds of volunteer hours in the fire and police departments.”
The new policy would allow authorized police VIPs and volunteer firefighters to use city vehicles while on duty and performing duties assigned by the department chief or designee.
“They have to provide proof of driver’s license, proof of insurance,” Wood said.
City attorney Will Ridley said the city’s insurance carrier had recommended development of a vehicle use agreement.
“If we do that, they’ve committed that they will cover us when the new insurance begins,” Ridley said.
Shanks moved to approve the change supported by Graham, who said his support was conditioned on the change only applying to the police and fire departments. The motion was unanimously approved.
