Greg Wood is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who followed his service time by working in county government in Georgia and Florida for a number of years. In 2017, he was named city manager for Crossville.
The California native will continue to pilot the course for the city and strive for new heights after the Crossville City Council unanimously approved a two-year contract extension, effective March 6. That follows his initial two-year contract in 2017 and a one-year extension in 2019.
Council member Art Gernt cast one of the five votes for Wood’s contract extension.
“I think Greg has done an excellent job of leading our city,” Gernt said. “He brought quite a bit of experience with him to Crossville and has provided our town with stability in city hall. He’s done well navigating the city through the challenges of the ongoing pandemic. I also think he deserves credit for finding and hiring quality department heads, which makes all of our jobs easier.”
As in the military, teamwork is crucial to success.
“I have a great city council that civilly discusses issues and comes to consensus,” Wood said. “They look at the big picture and address issues that have been identified for the long-term health of the city and its residents. The council has blessed me with the opportunity for longevity that has given me the opportunity to build on the management team I had and put together an outstanding team that makes my job far more productive.”
Mayor James Mayberry has contributed to Wood’s job productivity while, borrowing an Air Force term, flying under the radar.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Mayor Mayberry,” Wood said. “He does not receive a great deal of public accolades, but I know how many trips he’s made to Nashville, often with the county mayor, working on issues and projects that benefit the city.”
Mayberry, in turn, praises Wood’s work as city manager.
“With the experience in city and county government and his military Air Force past, the city manager has been a major asset to Crossville,” Mayberry said. “From managing over employees and departments, advancement and improvement to our gateway, to Crossville airport and industrial and community development, he’s been instrumental.”
Wood worked as a manager in county government in Georgia and Florida before coming to Tennessee. He said there are similarities and differences between his current position and previous ones.
“There aren’t a lot of differences except the size and having to work with constitutional officers over whom you have no control,” Wood said. “The counties I managed were always the big dog on the block because of the minor roll the small cities played.”
Crossville is unique, Wood added, given its size relative to its population.
“Normally a city of our population is about 10 square miles or less,” he said. “Having 22 square miles and golf courses, a state park, and an airport give some elbow room and also take on functions that I have had in counties. I really have the best of both worlds without having to manage several hundred square miles,” Wood said.
Along with having an outstanding city council and staff, Wood said he’s been blessed with excellent contract services for solid waste disposal, waste water treatment and the airport, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, small businesses and various other groups.
Surrounded by his excellent “crew,” Wood will continue to pilot Crossville toward new horizons.
“Ultimately, my job is keeping things moving forward and improving processes and services when possible,” Wood said. “Personally, I am a point where I do not worry about success and have been there for some time. To me, it is more about significance and leaving things better than I found them and building things that will still be serving the residents and providing a better life 20 years from now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.