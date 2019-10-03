The city of Crossville is facing a price tag of $800,000 to $1 million to implement a wage classification and compensation study.
City Manager Greg Wood said, “There are very few places we are over-compensating and a couple of areas in particular we are pretty far behind in.”
The question facing the council is if it wants to implement the plan over one or two budget cycles.
“This is a policy decision, a budgetary decision. We can give you the facts on the problems we’re having with recruiting and retention,” Wood said.
Leah Crockett, human resources director for the city, said McGrath Human Resources Group needed direction from the council before it prepared the final report.
“That determines the proposal they give us,” Crockett said. “If we have a 10-step compensation plan, that would indicate we’re going to absorb the cost all at once. If we’re going to implement it over a few cycles, then we have a 12-step plan.”
Mayor James Mayberry said it was difficult to determine a direction without knowing the cost.
Councilman J.H. Graham III said, “I don’t believe it would be prudent to bite all of it off at once.”
He proposed a 12-step plan that analyzed all departments.
“There are going to be some folks that are disappointed in those reports,” Graham said.
He proposed an 18-month plan to begin in January 2020 with 50% implementation, followed by another 25% in July with the new budget and the final step in January 2021.
“That way, we could get six months in this budget and then hit it again in the next budget year,” Graham said.
He said the plan would impact water and sewer rates for customers, as those funds must be self-supporting.
“We’ve already got fixed water and sewer rates this year,” Graham said. “I think we need to talk about it and maybe just take half of this lick during the rest of this budget year.”
Councilman Rob Harrison said the proposed increase in overall compensation is about 13%.
“This hasn’t been looked at by a professional firm in quite a while,” Harrison said.
Graham said the areas of concern include the police department.
“Certainly our public works department and our management group need to be analyzed very carefully,” Graham added.
He said there were also areas that might be understaffed and in need of new positions.
The final report will come before the council for a vote on implementation, but will not be addressed during the council’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
Items on the Tuesday agenda include a request to the Tennessee Department of Transportation to return about $1.13 million in city funds set aside for a utility relocation project.
The council will also discuss the Habitat Conservation Plan. During the work session, council members noted the county had rescinded its support for the plan, leaving only about 205 acres within the city that would be impacted by the plan.
The council will also discuss the next steps for a raw water supply plan.
The meetings take place at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St., at 6 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.
