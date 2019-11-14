The Crossville City Council offered City Manager Greg Wood a two-year extension of his contract during its Nov. 12 meeting, taking his contract through March 2022.
“I’m all for extending the city manager’s contract,” Mayor James Mayberry said as he opened discussion on the item.
But Mayberry said he wanted to see the report on the city’s compensation study before recommending any change in salary. Wood is currently paid $88,538 each year, following a 10% increase in his base salary following a “very good” performance review in August 2017.
“I would like to have our compensation study come back with suggestions from the company we have hired to look at the job description and compensation for comparable operations,” Mayberry said.
Wood said that report should be presented to the council next month.
He added, “The only reason this is on here now is, if you decided not to extend the contract, you’d need to start a search to get somebody in place in a reasonable amount of time.”
While Mayberry said he is flexible in the length of the contract, City Attorney Will Ridley said state law only permits a two-year contract.
Mayberry moved to extend the contract two years with future discussion to be held on compensation, supported by Councilman Rob Harrison.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The council also retroactively approved the temporary appointment of City Clerk Valerie Hale as city manager, allowing her to take care of essential paperwork while Wood was out of the office for several days due to a medical issue.
In other business, the council approved a contract for the Three Star Grant recently awarded Crossville and Cumberland County. The city will administer the grant on behalf of the Joint Economic Community Development Board.
The $40,000, two-year grant includes creation of a comprehensive regional marketing plan and branding program for the community.
Downtown Crossville Inc. will continue to occupy the historic Snodgrass Building on Thurman Ave. after the Council approved the lease renewal. DCI pays the city $100 each month in rent and is responsible for utility services for the building.
Since taking up residence in the building in 2014, the organization has invested more than $15,000 in the building renovation and upkeep.
The building serves as the office for the organization, a place for the board to meet and the center of many DCI activities throughout the year, including fourth-grade walking tours, Thursdays at the Amp and Taste of Crossville.
The council also agreed to release a clawback agreement for property transferred in 2013. The council sold the Interchange Dr. property to the Brewer Family Trust for $1. The family intended to build a commercial structure on the property and the city gave them until Nov. 14, 2020, to complete the building. Otherwise, the city would be able to regain ownership of the parcel.
Those improvements have been made, and the Brewer Family Trust requested the council release the property from the clawback provision of the agreement. The council unanimously agreed.
