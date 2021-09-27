The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said a new option to the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program is offered this year for citizens who are new to farming.
Application dates for this year’s farmers cost share program are Oct. 1-7.
“Agriculture is the top industry in Tennessee,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “TAEP investments have been made in every county in the state and the impact goes beyond our farmers. Improvements and expansions in farming operations also boost our rural economic development efforts.”
TAEP has supported agricultural production projects through a cost share program for more than 15 years and has invested nearly $207 million in 68,748 producer projects.
Tennessee farmers who are applying for cost share assistance for the first time and have been farming fewer than five years may be eligible for the Beginning Farmer option under Application A to improve their operation.
Producers may qualify for up to 50% cost share in a variety of programs.
Producers should use Application A for livestock equipment, genetics, hay equipment, herd health, livestock solutions, permanent working structures, dairy solutions, and row crop solutions.
The hay equipment program is available this year and will alternate with hay storage as an eligible program every other year.
Application B is for farmers with investments in agritourism, fruits and vegetables, honeybees, horticulture, organics and value-added products.
Application C is for commercial poultry growers.
Approval notifications will be mailed mid-December. Program purchases can be made starting Oct. 1 and must be completed by the program’s final reimbursement request deadline. Participants should make purchases and submit reimbursement requests in a timely manner to avoid processing delays. Producers are encouraged to work with their county Extension agent or a state Department of Agriculture representative to complete the application.
Visit www.TN.gov/taep for more about the program.
For applications, visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/farms/taep/applications.html or call 1-800-342-8206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.