CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. April 9, 1913. More information on William Cooper of Mayland, Tennessee. Have shared his obituary from the Chronicle and his sketch in Who's Who in Tennessee, 1911, so far. Now we're looking at notes regarding the information in these articles.
It is not known where the designation of “Major” mentioned in his Chronicle obituary originated. There was a time when it was difficult to obtain service records from the period of the Civil War; however, with the advent of Fold3 it is quite easy to learn the record of those who served. In the case of William Cooper, at the age of 17, he enlisted for one year in the Confederate Army on July 26, 1861, in White County, and then went to training at Camp Myers in Overton County. He was listed as 3rd Corporal in Capt. William G. Smith's 25th Tennessee Infantry. Taken by enemy, he was paroled by them November 20, 1862. At that time his one year enlistment would have been completed. He then re-enlisted as private in 1863, was listed as AWOL in January and February 1873; present and serving as regimental bugler, March-October 1863. His final service card shows that William Cooper deserted Nov. 26, 1863, and no further service record was located. Unless some other record is located this means that he did not serve for four years, or until the surrender of General Robert E. Lee, as stated in the Who’s Who article.
Portions of the 25th Tennessee were at the Battle of Fort Loudon in Knoxville on Nov. 29, 1863, and had he been there, the story of William Cooper may have ended. Fort Loudon was a “Star Fort” with wire all around the perimeter, trees like pick-up-sticks covered the approach to the fortress, and a ditch had been dug all around the walls making the sides to the summit of the parapet about eighteen feet high. The ground was covered in ice and many of the Confederates were barefooted in the icy ground. As the Confederates fell down into heaps of bodies, hand grenades, probably the Federal Ketchum grenades, were thrown on them. One unit reported 102 dead, 700 wounded and captured. It was a “Charge of the Light Brigade” but on foot.
Information was found in the “Manufacturers Record” of 1905, regarding William Cooper's affiliation as president of the Ohio River and Gulf Railroad which was to be 34 miles long from Johnson Stand, Mayland post office, to Jamestown, the county seat of Fentress County. Johnson Station is a station on the Tennessee Central railroad midway between Knoxville and Nashville, and the railroad is intended to reach the Ohio River at or near Louisville, Kentucky. It traverses the Cumberland Plateau, a virgin forest of oak, poplar, pine, hickory, gum, and chestnut timber and passes over the richest coal fields in Tennessee, besides penetrating the Fentress County oil field. The engineer in charge is Maj. R. J. Moscret of Mayland. The officers are William Cooper, President, Mayland, J. E. Jones Sec.-Treasurer, Monterey, Tennessee. The other incorporators are R. T. Smith, W. J. Goudin, and James Evans. Contracts will be advertised in about 30 days. The line is now being surveyed with five miles having been finally located. There will be only one bridge.
The Coal Trade Journal Volume 38, 1907, reported, “The Southern Ry. Co. has acquired the charter and right of way of the Ohio River & Gulf R.R. Co., which was organized about a year ago by stockholders of the Tennessee Land & Coal Co., to build a line from Johnson's Stand, on the Tennessee Central division of the Southern, in Cumberland County, Tenn., to Jamestown in Fentress County.” Evidentially William Cooper got out of the railroad business fairly quickly.
Stay tuned, more to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.