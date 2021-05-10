Looks like a cool weather pattern will hang around through Thursday but no major rain systems are expected for the week ahead.
High temperatures will begin to climb back into the 70s by the weekend and 75 to 80 degrees should return from the 17th to the 23rd.
Cool spells like this are not unusual for the month of May on the Plateau and warm ups normally start after the middle of the month.
The first half of May can bring some big extremes in temperatures. On the 4th of 1976, temperatures dropped to 27 degrees which was a record for the month. On the other end of the extremes, May 13, 1962, saw the temperature climb to 91 degrees.
May 26 brings another Supermoon to the area. This full moon is known as the Flower Moon because this is the time of year when spring flowers appear in abundance.
The moon will be near its closest approach to the Earth and will look slightly larger and brighter than usual.
Readers can email anytime with weather questions or when looking for weather data. Just drop an email to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.