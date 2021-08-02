Cooler weather is in store for the week ahead with high temperatures 80 to 85 degrees on most afternoons. Several nights temperatures will be dipping into the upper 50s during the middle of the week.
No major rain systems are expected this week but there will be a chance for some scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers. Expect precipitation to go back to above normal amounts from Aug. 8-15.
July just finished as one of the top ten wettest on record. A few areas in Fairfield Glade, as well as the Lake Tansi area, finished the month with between 11 and 12 inches of rain which was also one of the highest totals in the state.
The Crossville airport finished the month officially with just over 8 inches of rain and we were the same in the city of Crossville.
From now through the end of August is when the most cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occur. It is best to move inside if thunder is heard because storms can move quickly.
There have been four lightning fatalities across the country so far this year — two were on the beach and two were playing golf.
Drop a note anytime if you have questions, weather1@charter.net.
