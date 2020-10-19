This will be a week of true Indian summer weather. It is defined as warm, dry days along with clear and chilly nights, and it comes after the first frost and freeze of the season.
Last Saturday morning in Cumberland County, the temperature dropped officially to 30 degrees — and there were readings in the upper 20s in portions of the county.
Skies will be fair to partly sunny all the way through Thursday with highs in the 70s and hitting 80 in parts of Middle and East Tennessee. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast from Friday into Saturday.
Much cooler weather is expected to return from Oct. 27-31.
Halloween seems to be the holiday with the most extreme differences in temperature from year to year. This is because it comes at the time of year when winter air masses are trying to push the warmer weather out of the country. It depends on which one wins that day.
On Halloween 2016, the temperature hit 80 degrees. On the other hand, it snowed in 1993 and 2014. Last year we gave out about 1,000 pieces of candy at the office.
It is too bad the activities are canceled this year.
The time change is coming soon as clocks are set back one hour on Nov. 1.
Readers can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net.
