Spring is here and rain chances are going to be off and on much of the week. The good news is that the severe weather threat will mostly be from Louisiana across Mississippi and Alabama and go south of Tennessee.
After being in the 60s through Wednesday, another cool spell is coming from Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Another nice warming trend for the last few days of March and the beginning of April is now anticipated.
Now that severe weather season is upon us and will be through May, some data on tornadoes will be published over the next few weeks.
April and May are the most likely months for tornadoes in our county but they can occur in any month. Statistics show that about 70% of the tornadoes touching down in our area come between noon and 9 p.m. in the evening.
Daylight and the heat of the day are one of the main fuel sources for severe weather. Tornadoes, when the temperature is below 65 degrees, are rather rare. Questions or requests for information can be sent anytime to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.