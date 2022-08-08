It is going to be a week with showers and thunderstorms likely through Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures will not be as hot as usual for August.
Highs are expected to be in the 80s.
There will be an interesting change coming starting Friday and lasting through the weekend with sunny days. Rain has been ruled completely out of the forecast. There will be much lower humidity and temperatures at night could be as low as 59 degrees.
There will also have a lovely full moon to enjoy at the end of the week.
Looking back to Aug. 8, 1930, an incredible heat wave was recorded with Crossville hitting 100 degrees; Crossville Experiment Station, 99; Carthage and Lebanon set their all-time record highs with readings of 111 degrees.
Other readings included Allardt, 102; Cookeville, 105; McMinnville, 105; and Tullahoma, 102.
Readers with weather questions or needing data can email weather1@charter.net.
