The week ahead is going to be highlighted by cooler temperatures and pesky rain just about every day. It is expected this weather pattern will run through Thursday.
Things will start looking up from Friday-Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures above 80 degrees making a return. Looks like next weekend will be good for outdoor activities with only a slight chance of showers.
The period from May 25 through the end of the month is looking rather wet, with at least a 40% chance of rain just about every day. Rainfall during the first 15 days of the month was only an inch and a quarter, but the way things are looking, that will really increase in the second half of the month.
This will be the result of gulf moisture coming up to the Plateau.
The spring tornado season is coming to a close — and it has been a rough one across the Volunteer State. A preliminary total of 29 tornadoes have touched down across the state since Jan. 1.
These tornadoes combined have killed 28 people, injured hundreds more and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. The strongest was an EF-4 in Putnam County on March 3 with 19 people killed. An EF-3 on April 12 near Chattanooga had three fatalities. There have been three brief touchdowns in White County, with the strongest an EF-1.
On March 3 the same storm system that brought the deadly Cookeville tornado briefly spawned an EF-2 in the extreme northern part of Cumberland County and then produced an EF-0 in the western part of Morgan County.
Persons wanting weather information can email their questions to weather1@charter.net anytime.
