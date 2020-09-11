What a beautiful Labor Day weekend with sunny skies and very pleasant temperatures. Sunday morning the thermometer recorded a drop to 56 degrees. On Saturday morning 52 degrees was recorded and on Sunday morning.
The humidity went down to 34% Sunday afternoon.
The Plateau will heat back up into the mid-80s as the week goes along and scattered thunderstorms will return from mid week on through next weekend. Cooler temperatures are expected to return from the 13th through the 20th with highs only in the 70s.
Cumberland County ended the month of August with normal temperatures. Rainfall was about an inch and a half above average for the month, with 5.67 inches recorded in Crossville,, but over seven inches recorded in portions of Lake Tansi down into the Meridian and Homestead areas. The county will continue to be about eight inches above normal on rainfall for the year.
Now that the month of September is here, a check of records produced some interesting data.
Sept. 6, 1925, was one of the hottest days recorded in Cumberland County. has The temperature hit 103 degrees at the experiment station in northwest Cumberland County. Sept. 21, 1956, was one of the earliest frosts on record as the temperature dropped to 33 degrees, officially, but was below freezing in some parts of the county.
Just two years ago in 2018 we had the wettest September on record with 10 and 1/2 inches of rainfall.
Persons with weather questions or requests just drop an email to weather1@charter.net.
