A casual encounter with a motorist who was stopped in a convenience store parking lot with the hood of a vehicle up has resulted in six felony drug charges, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Derek Todd Rottman, 50, 251 Christian Communion Rd., Cookeille, is charged with six counts of manufacture, delivery or sell of a controlled substance — ranging from cocaine and LSD to methamphetamine — and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies Keyton Harthun and Bobby Moore were following a vehicle exiting I-40 at the 317 exit when they noticed a vehicle parked in the Exxon station north of the interstate with hood up.
They checked on the vehicle that pulled into the Circle K convenience store and then returned to the Exxon station to check on the motorist who appeared to be having vehicle problems.
While talking with the driver, identified as Rottman, the deputies noticed the man was not completing sentences and his story on where he had been was not consistent.
This led to a search of Rottman and the vehicle after K-9 Deputy Ryan Ashburn arrived on the scene and his dog alerted to the presence of contraband.
The resulting search yielded cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine and shrooms (Psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms), $2,313 in cash and drug contraband. Also found were numerous 1 x 1 clear plastic bags.
Rottman was placed under $467,500 bond and will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date.
