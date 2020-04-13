A Lake Tansi resident has been arrested and charged with home improvement fraud in connection with an incident that occurred in October 2019, according to an updated Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Harold Edward Kibbe, 52, 9060 Cherokee Trail, is charged with one count of fraud and was placed under $3,000 bond with a court appearance in General Sessions Court to be held at a later date. He was arrested April 2 at a location on Neverfail Rd. by Sgt. Kevin Davis.
On Oct. 1, a Mountain View Dr. resident contacted Ptl. James Dagley of the Fairfield Glade Police Department to file a complaint after he hired a man to build a screened-in back porch onto his house and the work had not been started.
The victim said he gave the contractor a check for $2,900 on July 31 for the work. A week later, some wood was delivered to the residence but no contact was made with the contractor by the home owner until police were notified, Dagley wrote in his report.
A phone number on the work agreement was not operating, and a second number went unanswered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.