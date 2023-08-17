Ten defendants entered guilty pleas in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Aug. 9. Guilty pleas were entered in cases ranging from possession of meth, introducing contraband into the jail and driving under the influence.
The following guilty pleas were entered:
• Scottie Lee Caudill, 47, charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest and reckless driving, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, was fined $350, is to pay court costs, serve 48 hours in jail, loss of driving privileges for one year and placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days. Remaining charges were dropped. The charge stems from an Aug. 30, 2021, arrest by THP Trooper Donald Seiber.
• Jamie Lee Greenwood, 49, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with credit for 237 days already served in jail. The weapon was forfeited with the plea. The charge stems from a Dec. 15, 2022, arrest by CCSO investigators.
• Devin Michael Hilton, 38, charged with driving under the influence, per se, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, was fined $360, is to pay court costs, 48 hours in jail, loss of driving privileges for one year, to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup and placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days.
• Crystal Leann Mosley, 40, charged with possession of meth with intent and simple possession, pleaded guilty to sale and/or delivery of more than .5 grams of meth with the simple possession charge dropped. Mosley is facing an 8-12 year sentence and a sentencing hearing will be held Nov. 6 to determine length of sentence and how that sentence will be served. The charge stems from a CPD arrest on Oct. 27, 2021.
• Kayla Leann Walker, 32, charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Walker is to pay court costs and clerk’s fees. The charge stems from meth being found in her possession at the jail during a search when arrested on an unrelated charge on April 1.
• Audrey Lynn Williams, 33, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent, pleaded guilty to sale and delivery of more than .5 grams of meth and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $2,000 and forfeits all items seized during the arrest. Williams was a passenger in a vehicle July 21 that was stopped by CCSO deputies. She was found in possession of meth during a search.
• Traci Carolin Cook, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Cook was arrested for shoplifting on July 22 and while being processed at the jail, was found in possession of a controlled substance.
• Stephanie Leann Gentry, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation to be served concurrent with probation violation sentence in White County. Gentry was found in possession of meth during a search at the jail.
• Justine Smith, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted possession of heroin for resale and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $2,000, and forfeited items seized during the arrest. Court costs were waived. The charge stems from an arrest by CPD during a welfare check. Smith still faces a charge(s) in White County.
• Skyler Alexus Swafford, 27, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted possession of heroin with intent and received a three-year suspended sentence with 46 days to serve and credit for that amount of time in jail. Court costs were waived and items seized during the arrest were forfeited. A hold has been placed on her from another county. The arrest stems from a CPD investigation in the parking lot of a business on Sparta Hwy. on June 24.
