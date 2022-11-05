Before Cumberland County had a general sessions judge, many criminal and civil matters were heard by elected representatives who made up the County Court — a precursor of today’s Cumberland County Commission.
Tennessee began doing away with these justice-of-the-peace offices and establishing General Sessions courts. Davidson County was the first in 1937.
Cumberland County’s General Sessions Court was established in 1952, following legislation introduced by then state Rep. Raymond Shadden — grandfather of newly elected General Sessions Judge Amanda Worley.
The bill called for the creation of the court, the election of the judge, and the annual $5,000 salary, paid for by the county and state.
“My grandfather, Raymond Shadden, believed strongly in service to the community,” Worley said. “To me, he was just ‘Shad.’ He never missed an opportunity to let his children and grandchildren known what a privilege it is to serve.”
A Feb. 20, 1951, article in The Knoxville Journal reports the act was modeled after legislation creating a general sessions court in Putnam County. The court was to have jurisdiction in both civil and misdemeanor criminal matters, as it does today.
“I serve the court my grandfather knew Cumberland County needed,” Worley said. “It is my honor to share my grandfather’s legacy by ensuring a safe and just community for our families and businesses.”
Worley began her eight-year term as general sessions judge Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.