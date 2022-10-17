Bill and Joy Morgan of Crossville have ensured that 32 acres along the Obed River will be protected for generations to come with the placement of a conservation easement on the species-rich waters and forest.
“My wife and I love our property and are in awe of its unique natural beauty,” said Bill Morgan. “Because of this, we chose to preserve its many remarkable features with a conservation easement in hopes that the land will pass on to future generations of owners who will love and maintain it as we do.”
The conservation announcement came just before the 46th anniversary of the designation of the Obed River and four other streams as a Wild and Scenic River, which was enacted Oct. 12, 1976.
Wild and Scenic are the strongest form of protection for free-flowing rivers and streams, created by the 1968 National Wild and Scenic Rivers legislation.
Wild River Areas are free of impoundments and generally inaccessible except by trail, with watersheds or shorelines primitive and waters unpolluted.
Scenic River Areas are sections that are free of impoundments with undeveloped, primitive shorelines but with some road access.
The Morgans’ property includes about a half-mile of frontage along the Obed River just a few miles upstream from the section designated a “Wild and Scenic” river.
Known as Obed Point, the land falls within a TennGreen Land Conservancy Priority Focal Area and the Catoosa/Emory Conservation Opportunity Area identified in Tennessee’s State Wildlife Action Plan.
The protection of the property aligns with SWAP goals by increasing forested acres and river miles permanently protected to benefit rare species. With the conservation easement in place, timber harvest, mineral extraction and further development will be restricted on the land in perpetuity.
Conserving properties like Obed Point is vital to protecting water quality and aquatic habitat in the Obed River watershed.
The Obed River is Tennessee’s only stream designated as “Wild and Scenic” and is managed by the National Park Service. There are six public access areas for kayaking, rafting and whitewater paddling, but many sections along the Obed are not for novice paddlers.
In addition to the 1976 “Wild and Scenic” designation, the International Dark Sky Association designated the Obed River as an International Dark Sky Park in 2017 — one of only two NPS areas in Tennessee with this designation.
Conservation easements are voluntary legal agreements designed to protect important national resources from harmful land practices. Conservation easements allow landowners to preserve their vision for the land and create a lasting legacy.
“We first became aware of TennGreen Land Conservancy and its expertise in protecting our state’s waterways and habitats after a presentation by Christie Henderson, TennGreen’s director of land conservation,” said Morgan.
“During the conservation easement process, we especially enjoyed walking our property with Kristen Hanratty, TennGreen’s conservation project manager, who facilitated the timely completion of the easement on our land. We encourage others considering an easement to work with TennGreen Land Conservancy.”
The Obed Point conservation success marks TennGreen Land Conservancy’s 14th completed project in Cumberland County and adds to more than 11,000 acres conserved in the area by the organization.
Other successes in Cumberland County include TennGreen Land Conservancy’s permanent protection of Devilstep Hollow Cave and land along Whites and Piney Creek, as well as the conservation of key connections along the Cumberland Trail, like at Black Mountain and Brady Mountain, Grassy Cove, along the Emory River, and more.
“We’re proud to have partnered with the Morgans to permanently protect their rich and scenic property along the Obed River,” said Alice Hudson Pell, interim executive director of TennGreen Land Conservancy.
“Conserving land along Tennessee’s waterways is important for our economy, our social well-being, and the health of our communities. Protecting our lands and landscapes ensures us—and future generations—places to swim and paddle, and enables our fish and wildlife to thrive. The Obed Point conservation easement will protect the quality of these important waters and support our vibrant ecosystems for years to come.”
For more information about this project or TennGreen conservation easements, visit tenngreen.org, call 615-329-4441, or email land@tenngreen.org.
