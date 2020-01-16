Crossville firefighters are praising the alertness of a passerby who noticed smoke coming from an eave at an apartment building at Charleston Plantation and called the fire department Tuesday.
“It was a confirmed lightning strike that probably happened around 4 or 5 this morning on the backside of the building. One of the rafters up inside the attic was charred and slow burning. If they hadn’t have called, this could have been really bad,” Crossville Fire Chief Mike Turner, said.
Turner said firefighters investigated the attic in the entire building that houses multiple apartments on Savannah Lane.
“There was smoke visible in the attic over a couple of units, and they used a thermal imager and found the hot spots,” Turner said. “The residents were at home in the unit and had no idea anything was happening. The smoke detectors hadn’t even gone off yet.”
He said one unit was damaged. It will require replacement of a joist in the attic and sheetrock and cleanup.
Damages were estimated to be $5,000 for property and $5,000 for contents.
Turner said all of the apartments and attics were checked and cleared in the building before the scene was cleared.
Seven units and 14 firefighters responded to the scene.
