Preliminaries of an agreement between the city of Crossville and Lake Tansi’s Golf Court Town Homes for sewer services may soon be reached.
Crossville City Attorney Will Ridley reported Tuesday that he, Mayor James Mayberry and Council Member J.H. Graham have been working with the Town Homes association to strike a deal for preliminary contracts with each of the condominium owners to amortize a special sewer tap fee over 20 years.
“We would secure our agreement with a master deed of trust that would involve each of the owners and be recorded on their properties,” Ridley said during the Council’s monthly work session that took place via video conferencing. “The deed of trust would be second to any current deed of trust that’s on their property and would basically be a way to accelerate payment.”
With such an agreement, the owner of each unit will pay a certain amount every month. Those who wish to pay the full amount up front would be released from further obligation to the city.
Ridley pointed out there are some risks in such a process.
“If an individual owner is foreclosed upon, our deed of trust is going to be second to whatever the bank deed of trust and taxes are,” he explained. “If the foreclosure sale does not bring enough money on that individual unit, we may not get our payment accelerated. But ideally, absent a fire or tornado, somebody else will eventually move into that unit and start to want sewer service and enter into this same agreement with us.”
The attorney proposed the city strike an interlocal agreement with South Cumberland Utility District to cut off water service to the unit if the owner is in arrears for sewer, and vice versa.
“It’s going to be an expansive project,” Ridley said. “What happens if this place starts to build additional condominiums? Will they allowed to be added on to the sewer? And what about potential growth on that line?
“This will ultimately probably be a blueprint for any future sewer expansion in that area.”
Mayberry said he believes the current plan can be applied to only the 31 units presently in the complex.
“We’ve only got a 4-inch line, or whatever it is, running to town,” he said. “If you grow on it much more, you’re going to have to look at expansion on that.”
While the matter is to come before Council at its May 12 regular meeting, it will be another four to six months before the final project cost is known. City Engineer Tim Begley explained the city will need to retain an engineer to develop plans and work with the homeowners association.
Council Member Scot Shanks worried that the city would be at risk of losing money if the homeowners association decides to back out of the project. On projects like this, Begley replied, it’s standard to pay the tap fee up front. He recommended asking for the $3,450 tap fee and $30,000 capacity fee with the initial contract.
“I think all our engineering work would be under that amount,” he said. “I think we would be protected on the front end of that.”
During the upcoming meeting, the Council will also consider and possibly take action on contracts with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for $1.6 million for utility relocations and easement acquisitions on Hwy. 127 N. The bid-letting for the road-widening project from Interstate 40 to Potato Farm Rd. is to take place in August, and TDOT is seeking the contracts immediately after the Crossville meeting.
“We don’t have much option on that if we want to move forward on that road project,” Mayberry said. “The question is, how are we going to pay for it?”
Graham suggested seeing if the state will accept a bond funded by the Tennessee Municipal League.
“I think that’s an excellent idea,” Mayberry said. “We’ll see if we can’t make that happen.”
