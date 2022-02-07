Residents of the Foxfire subdivision brought a complaint against the owner of a home on Oakley Dr., saying the property has bags of trash piling up, with a foul odor impacting those who live nearby.
They also expressed concern about the state of the home’s interior where an elderly woman and small children live, but that concern falls outside the jurisdiction of the Cumberland County Health and Safety Board, members told the residents.
“All we can deal with is health and safety for the neighborhood,” said Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.
The complaint was signed by seven property owners with the required 150-yards perimeter.
The complaint says the front yard is “full of loose trash blowing into neighbor’s yards, garbage preventing safe access to entrances, moldy garbage bags, furniture, and several vehicles, some that don’t run and have been sitting on the property for years.”
Requests to the neighbors to clean up the trash and repair the home have been unsuccessful, the neighbors said.
“Because of the junk and garbage, it is difficult to access the entrances to these houses. It would be difficult for postal workers, first responders, utility workers, and the like to safely get in the house as well as the yard if needed,” the complain continues.
The neighbors have also noticed rats, raccoons, snakes, mice and other pets attracted to the home and surrounding homes.
Cumberland County Attorney Philip Burnett explained the resolution authorizing the Health and Safety Standards Board included narrow definitions of what is considered a health concern, specifically debris and trash that attracts vermin and rodents, tires and old automobiles that could leak chemicals into the ground, or abandoned and dilapidated structures.
“It’s not like what the city can do,” Burnett said, explaining the process.
The committee first notifies the property owner that a complaint has been filed. Next month, the committee will review if there has been an effort made to clean up the property or communication to the county on clean-up plans.
If there has been no change in the condition and no communication, the panel can then issue a notice of violation. At that point, a fine of $50 per day can begin accumulating. It’s assessed as a tax lien and would be included on the next tax bill.
However, neighbors could pursue a civil lawsuit against the property owners under the property restrictions in place for Foxfire Subdivision.
“You have restrictions,” he said.
Tom Isham moved to send a letter to the property owner, supported by Joe Koester. It was unanimously approved by the panel.
Neighbors asked if there was more that could be done. Koester said they should reach out to their commissioners to encourage more robust property standards regulations be adopted.
In other business, the panel reviewed pending complaints against other properties. A property on Lantana Rd. has had most of the inoperable vehicles removed, likely following contact from the Tennessee Department of Transportation which regulates “junkyards” adjacent to state highways.
Tennessee defines a junkyard as a business that is used for storing, keeping, buying or selling junk — including scrap metal processors, used auto parts yards, or temporary automobile storage yards. When such businesses are located with 1,000 feet of an interstate or primary state highway, the law requires fencing, hedges or other screening so that they aren’t visible from the highway.
Automobile graveyards must have 10 or more wrecked, scrapped, ruined or dismantled motor vehicles.
Hyder said, “The only problem is, the cars are gone and you can see all the junk. It looks really bad.”
However, the HSSB rules require three property owners whose land is within 150 yards of the subject property to sign a complaint. The original complaint was brought to the panel with two signatures.
A property on Bent Tree Dr., which has been vacant for several years, was cleared of brush and debris. Burnett said he would ensure that the cost of the clean-up is attached to the property deed.
Owners of the property passed away in 2010 and 2013, leaving no will. Relatives assumed the Tennessee TennCare bureau would take possession of the home and sell it to reimburse the state for care provided to the owners prior to their deaths, but that process never took place.
A law enacted last year limits the time the Bureau of TennCare has to begin the process of seeking reimbursement from an estate to no more than four years from the date of death.
Burnett has not been able to find potential heirs willing to start the probate process.
However, no taxes have been paid on the home and land since 2010. With a tax sale set for the spring, Burnett is hopeful the property could be sold and returned to the tax rolls.
