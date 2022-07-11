Cumberland County sheriff’s investigators responding to a rural subdivision on a complaint of suspicious activities at an apartment arrested two person on drug charges June 29.
The residence is on Batemon Dr. in a subdivision by the same name off Lantana Rd. about 4 miles from the city limits, according to Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Elmore’s report.
Heather Renee Flowers, 38, Bateman Dr., and Jeremy Wayne Davis, 31, Al Goss Rd., are each charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of fentanyl (patches), possession of firearms during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition, Davis is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Investigators responded to the residence shortly before 11 a.m. “to follow up on a drug complaint about the address,” Elmore wrote in the report.
It took a few minutes for those inside to respond to knocks on the door, but once inside a consent to search the apartment was granted.
Investigators found an estimated 10 grams of what is believed to be heroin, a lesser amount of what is believed to be meth, two unused packs of fentanyl patches, nearly $5,000 in cash, unused small plastic bags, a rifle and a handgun.
Lt. Jeff Slayton conducted interviews with the two and both provided statements to investigators about heroin trafficking.
DCS was called to the scene and removed the children who were present in the residence, according to Elmore’s report.
Davis was placed under $500,000 bond and Flowers under $450,000 bond, and both were assigned appearances in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
