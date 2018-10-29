The Crossville City Council asked for estimates to relocate utilities and improve a short stretch of Old Jamestown Hwy. as part of a request from a second retail developer eyeing a retail project.
“We evaluated the Crossville market in last 2014,” Fred Hand IV, with Hand Properties Inc. of Atlanta, told the council during a work session Oct. 17. “We were told that the market was too green at the time. Basically, it’s a polite way of saying not right now.”
In in the interim, Cookeville developed a new shopping complex that was completed earlier this year. Hand said the retailers involved there wanted to see how the shops performed.
“By all accounts, it’s done well,” he said.
With that work complete, Hand Properties took another look at Crossville and Cumberland County.
“I think Crossville has a legitimate chance of landing a significant regional shopping center,” Hand said.
The company proposes a shopping center anchored by a dry goods retaier and a grocery store, with smaller stores filling in. There could be out parcels that attract restaurants, as well. Hand does not know if those would be fast food or fast casual restaurants.
The company has renewed its contract for approximately 16 acres of land on Interstate Dr. and Old Jamestown Hwy. Hand said he would be updating information on the number of houses, single-family home starts and other economic and demographic data to develop a site proposal for retail chains.
He questioned the status of the Northwest Connector planned to connect Genesis Rd. with Hwy. 127 N. and on to Hwy. 70 N., and the recently completed segment from Hwy. 70 N. to Hwy. 70 W. at Tennessee Ave.
The city is nearing completion of the right-of-way acquisition for the next phase of construction: from Hwy. 127 N. along the existing Interstate Dr. to Genesis Rd. Once that is complete, City Engineer Tim Begley said the Tennessee Department of Transportation will place the project in its three-year construction budget.
Hand said the company would need some improvements to Interstate Dr., with a traffic signal at the intersection with Old Jamestown Hwy. Old Jamestown Hwy. would also need to expand to three lanes from Interstate Dr. south to Matherly Dr., by the Walmart shopping center.
“In my opinion, the status of the DOT improvements and the signalization of Old Jamestown Rd. at Interstate Dr. is critical to this site,” Hand said.
Hand said the site offered easy access to Interstate 40 from both the east and west, with exits at both Genesis Rd. and Hwy. 127.
“The site itself on its own merits as it lays right now is developable on its own merits,” Hand said.
The company had previously evaluated a number of sites for a possible retail development in the past. They need about 20 acres for the site.
“North Main St. is obviously where our preference was,” he said.
They evaluated two sites. One included significant elevation changes and a protected stream flowing through the property.
The second was a 66-acre parcel the owners did not want to subdivide. The cost of the additional land made that site economically unsuitable.
But an expanded Interstate Dr. makes the property Hand is evaluating just as attractive as other sites.
Hand said he is aware the city is considering providing assistance in some form to another developer.
“I know we’re not the only folks looking around,” Hand said. “I would only ask that we’re not put at a disadvantage to anybody else in terms of what is being contemplated being offered to a similar development with identical tenants.”
City Manager Greg Wood said the council would need a formal request for the road improvements pending successful recruitment of the retail shops.
Councilman J.H. Graham III asked for Begley to begin developing estimates of the cost to meet the company’s request.
The city has also been asked by Carolina Properties to assist with some of the site development and access issues for their proposed development on Hwy. 127 N. In September, the council directed the city attorney and city manager to negotiate with the company on their $6.5 million request.
Tentatively named Cumberland Crossing, that development also proposes anchor retail and grocery stores with additional smaller retail and restaurant commercial space available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.