Early Sunday morning, July 5, Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s Bobby Randolph died at his home in Crossville. Proceeded in death by his son Rodney Randolph, he is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Jerry (Rachael) Randolph; and four grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter, Macey and Ashley.
The name Bobby Randolph and VEC are synonymous in the Crossville/Cumberland County area. Bobby began his career with VEC in 1968 as an apprentice lineman in Monterey. He left VEC from 1972-1977 to work as a safety adviser for Tennessee’s Job Training & Safety Program and the American Public Power Association. He returned in 1977 as the Monterey District Manager. In 1980, he was promoted to Crossville Area Manager where he served for almost 40 years.
Community responsibility was an essential part of Bobby’s life. He served on multiple boards, including Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System, Cumberland County Housing Authority, One Bank of Tennessee, Cumberland County Industrial Board, and Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce. Bobby also held three elected positions. He served as the mayor of Monterey (two terms), as a Putnam County commissioner (one term), and as a Cumberland County commissioner (two terms).
Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s CEO and President Rody Blevins stated, “Bobby possessed a passion for providing excellent service to his members and assisting in the communities he served. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”
