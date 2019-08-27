CHRONICLE. May 22 1907. MAYLAND. A. C. Smith, aged 83 years and four months, died last Wednesday, May 8, at the home of his son, Rev. D. E. Smith, from a stroke of paralysis. Grandfather Smith was an old Confederate soldier and was wounded at the battle of Murfreesboro. He was born and raised near Sparta, White County. He was a member of the church for 65 years. He leaves six children, three boys and three girls, to mourn his loss.
During his sickness his two sons, J. B. and D. E. Smith, and two daughters, Mrs. B. S. Oaks and Mrs. L. E. Grills, were with him. On May 9 the remains were buried at the Johnson church on Calfkiller, White county, attended by numerous old neighbors and friends. The children request your correspondent to express their sincere thanks to the many friends at Mayland for their kindness during the illness and death of their father.
BYRDS BRANCH. Mrs. Ethel Westmoreland died the 6th instant of consumption. She was the daughter of Wid Farmer. The remains were laid to rest in the Pisgah cemetery. The deceased was loved by all who knew her. Wid Farmer is one of Cumberland county's best citizens. The friends of the deceased have the sympathy of the entire community.
Mrs. Lula Gill, wife of John Gill, died suddenly the 11th instant. She leaves a husband and several children. The Gill home is at Pine City.
Little Lena Rose, three year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. N. J. Ferguson, evidentally has an ambition to travel and see the world. In spite of her tender years she boarded the west bound passenger train here Sunday and the first that was known of her absence was when Mr. Ferguson learned that she had been found on the train after it left here, and the conductor put her off at Creston, six miles west. She was brought back on the evening train, which did not arrive until about 11 o'clock, owing to a freight wreck, but the little lady was not disturbed in the least but enjoyed her ride very much.
J. E. Taylor has been awarded the contract for the city calaboose. It is to be made from two by fours and is to be 10X14 feet with partition in the middle making two rooms 7X10 feet. There is to be a door at each end as either room can be entered separately and there will be a small grated window in each room. The contract price is $85.00. It will be erected on the corner of the alley directly in the rear of the jail.
