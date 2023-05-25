Each May, we pause as a nation to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and died while serving in the U.S. Armed Services.
This year, Memorial Day is observed May 29.
Several community events are planned to remember the men and women who gave their all for the United States.
The Center at Fairfield Glade, 9 a.m.
Meet at the flagpole for a service with the Cumberland County Young Marines and Girl Scout Troop 2801.
Downtown Crossville,10:30 a.m.
Gather at Cumberland County Memorial Park at 10:30, with the Cumberland County Community Band playing patriotic music, with the Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.
The event will include the dedication and unveiling of the Vietnam Memorial by members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, who will also post the colors.
State Sen. Paul Bailey will be the speaker for the event. Bailey is a lifelong resident of the Upper Cumberland. He and his wife, Amy, live on their farm in White County with their son, Caleb, a student at Rhodes College.
Bailey was attending Tennessee Technological University when his father, Charles, approached him about joining his new trucking business. They built the thriving trucking business, CB Trucking, that employs 100 people. Bailey serves as general manager with Amy as chief financial officer and son, Jordan, and daughter, Korry, involved in day-to-day operations.
Bailey was elected to the Tennessee Senate in 2015, representing the 15th Senate District which includes Cumberland County.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford will give remarks. The Fleet Reserve Association will recognize veterans who have passed during the past year. Tim French will present a flag to American Legion Post 163.
Flags will be returned to full staff at noon.
* * *
Memorial Day weekend will also feature numerous events around the community, including craft shows, car shows and music.
Lake Tansi will kick off its Memorial Day festival Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. There will be a craft show all weekend. A car show is set Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and Split Decision will serve up live music from 2-4 p.m. The ribbon cutting for the new outdoor pool is set for 9 a.m. with games and giveaways all day. There will be bounce houses for the kids.
Monday, there will be free hotdogs, chips and drinks from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the outdoor pool, with more games and giveaways throughout the day.
Tuesday, May 30, Jake Hoot performs at the first Lake Tansi Summer Music Series event, 6 p.m. at the Waterside Pavilion. There will be food available from Cindijo BBQ, The Steele Mill, The Scoop and Social Brew.
Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department opens the weekend Saturday with a pancake breakfast at The Center from 6-11 a.m. Find unique crafts at The Square Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be special music during the event.
Monday, Fairfield Glade will hold a Memorial Day service at 5:15 p.m. at The Grove. Melissa Ellis kicks off the Mirror Lake Blast concert series at 5:45 p.m.
