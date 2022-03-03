On Feb. 26, Sgt. Alfred P. Rogers was escorted by the Patriot Riders to Elks Lodge 2751 for a banner celebration of his upcoming 100th birthday.
He turns 100 on March 5.
The community was invited to come, take part and meet the remarkable 100-year-old veteran. Surrounded by the Elks, fellow veterans, friends and his daughter, Betsy Hawkins, the celebration included several presentations, gifts, many honors, and a spaghetti lunch with cake.
To those who were present at the celebration he said, “I wonder if I deserve it,” then gesturing with open arms to the whole party, he added, “This- this is priceless. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate this.”
He was candid, funny, humbled, and charming, speaking with gusto and showing his heartfelt gratitude at the outpouring of love.
“I appreciate it. I’ve said it again and again already, I appreciate it so much, your kindness and your generosity,” he said. “Crossville’s been good to me.”
The Elks had requested birthday cards from the community for the World War II veteran so they might be able to present him with 100 cards for his 100th birthday celebration. Instead, well over 300 birthday cards were received from citizens, area school children, veteran organizations and clubs just especially for him.
“I can’t believe all this, I really can’t,” he said. “It’ll keep me out of trouble for a little while.”
He wanted to read the school children’s cards immediately.
Among the other gifts presented, were several patriotic lap quilts, plaques, a memory box, a digital documentary of WWII, and a handmade woodwork plaque from the Hohenwald Elks Lodge 2883.
“Look at this,” he said. “Oh, and they spelled my name right!”
Rogers was a WWII veteran, drafted into the Army in December 1942 after his first year of college. In his over three years of service to the country, he was a supply sergeant while stateside, but his combat position overseas was as a range finder for the 40-millimeter automatic Bofors cannon. Rogers’ unit protected three airstrips with 50 B–24 bombers and some fighter planes on the Netherland East Indies Islands, located about halfway between New Guinea and the Philippines. He aimed the cannon high to thwart the many strafing attacks and planes overhead, surviving over 50 airstrikes.
“People thank me for my service,” he said. “You don’t owe me anything for doing this. I say, ‘My house was on fire and I helped put it out.’ America has been good to me.”
He is passionate about patriotism and said he was disturbed by all the rioting and lawlessness, but mostly about the disrespect for the flag and the National Anthem.
“I mean it,” he said, “there are two things sacrosanct in this country and that’s the National Anthem and the flag. I don’t care what else you are, you can complain, but those you don’t touch.”
He came home after being discharged from Fort Chaffee, AR, on Jan. 26, 1946.
Rogers jested, “I told the folks at home … I won the war all by myself.”
He’d intended to take a bit of a break before jumping back in for his second year of college. But, his mother had other ideas and told him the spring term started in five days.
“So, that’s when I swapped one sergeant for another,” he joked at his birthday party.
He went back to school on the G.I. Bill, and it was there he met his wife, Carolyn. She was studying music at the Cadek Conservatory of the University of Chattanooga and he was in his third year of pre-med when he saw her walking down the hall after History of Western Civilization class. He wanted to meet her. From there, they knew each other for 10 years, courting off and on. He said they hit it off but married later because he was gone a lot of those 10 years while he was in medical school in New York and Baltimore. They married in 1956 when he was at the University of Virginia working in surgery there.
Rogers practiced medicine as a surgeon in Chattanooga for 44 years. They had two daughters and a son. Betsy said growing up “there was a lot of ‘Army’ in our home.”
She described her father as “tough, loving and highly intelligent.”
He thoroughly enjoyed his many favorite activities and hobbies like camping, traveling and riding his motorcycle, and woodworking. As a family, they would travel and camp all over the country.
He was a swimmer in the Senior Olympics for 30 years, as he said, “I gave it all I had against the clock and I had a good heart.”
Then about two handfuls of grandchildren arrived one by one. Alfred and Carolyn moved to Pleasant Hill nearly 20 years ago.
He admits he’s a Yankee, having been raised in Pennsylvania, but swears that his roots are here with three generations buried in Spring City, where his grandfather ran the depot for 50 years, and a great–grandfather was a dentist in Sparta.
“I’m grateful. I am,” Rogers said about turning 100 years old, “because not many people reach this. I didn’t do anything special to do it.”
Hawkins said, “It doesn’t feel like 100 years because he does so well,” adding that he was still living independently, driving and enjoying his hobbies.
“He’s still stubborn,” she laughed. “His mind is very sharp. He’s got a very sharp memory, so there’s no arguing with him.”
When asked what his favorite memory was over the last 100 years, he responded, “That’s a long time. You’re asking a lot,” getting a laugh.
But, then, what came to mind was his marriage to his late beloved wife, Carolyn, and the thrill of getting to hold his first great-grandbaby a week ago, a three-month-old little girl.
“This baby has affected me,” he said emphatically. “I’ve seen my own babies, a lot of babies, but that one just floored me; my own great-granddaughter.”
As part of his birthday presentations, the Elks pinned him as an honorary Elk for the rest of his life. To their delight, he made good on the honor right then and filled out an application to join the Elks. They were more than thrilled to have him as their newest member.
“Who lives to be 100?” he asked. “There’s not many of us.”
The droves of attendees and drop-in visitors for his birthday celebration kept him engaged in lengthy conversations, salutes, presentations, and expressions of appreciation for his service to the country and in the medical field.
“You know, a lot of time I just feel like I was just living my life,” he said. “You do things sometimes you don’t realize the impact of it.”
As more presentations were made, he said, “There’s no end to this.”
There was a consistent line of well-wishers at his table for the entirety of the party. Lunch was served, but his plate remained nearly untouched as he obliged to speak with each person, though, at one point he did note as he laughed and looked at his plate of spaghetti, “It’s a lost cause,” happily getting up to shake hands with another.
He did, however, manage to get to enjoy his piece of birthday cake.
“It’s been a good life, I can say that,” he said.
He was so surprised by how the huge celebration was organized and the extent to which it was, with representatives from local veteran organizations and across the state.
“I’ve learned something here today. I thought I knew the American spirit, but not quiet until I came here today. I appreciate you for teaching me.”
