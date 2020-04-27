As the 2020 school year came to an abrupt halt, seniors were left wondering how to bring this chapter of their lives to a close.
“They all have been shortchanged on their senior year,” said Bunny Howe, who has twins graduating from Stone Memorial High School this year. “It’s not the fault of anybody, but it’s the situation we’re dealing with.”
Cumberland County students are in the same situation as most school systems.
Toni LaRue-Garrett, a Cumberland County teacher and mother of a graduating senior, learned Fentress County had launched an Adopt-A-Senior program for its graduates. She serves as a TN Achieves Mentor there.
“I was worried that we have so many more students than Fentress County,” she said.
She shared the idea with others in Cumberland County and Howe ran with it.
“I never made a Facebook page in my life, but I did that night,” Howe said.
She opened the group up to all Cumberland County high school graduates — SMHS, Cumberland County High School and The Phoenix School, as well as private schools and home school students.
In three days, more than 1,000 people have joined the group.
“It really took off,” LaRue-Garrett said.
When a student is “adopted,” the people agree to send a gift card, goodie basket or other memento to brighten their day and let them know people in the community are proud of them and their accomplishments.
“Some have asked graduates to make Amazon wish lists. It’s interesting to see the things going on there,” LaRue-Garrett said. “I’m very proud of the support Cumberland County has shown.”
The group is public and anyone can adopt a senior by commenting on a post. Posts, however, must be approved by the group administrators. They ask people refrain from advertising on the page.
You can search posts for “available for adoption” to find seniors in need of sponsors.
All the graduates listed as of Friday had been adopted by at least one person.
“That’s a feather for the community,” Howe said. “It makes you happy that the community cares for these kids.”
Students are added by their parents, guardians, teachers, family members, pastors or others. Members message the poster for the address, and then the student is listed as “adopted.” New students are still being added, and there may be students who have not yet been listed for adoption.
Last week, students picked up the caps and gowns they had ordered earlier in the year. Tentative plans call for a graduation ceremony to be held in late June: Phoenix School, June 26; SMHS, June 29; and CCHS, June 30.
“We don’t know what that will look like yet,” Director of Schools Janet Graham said Thursday. The state offered suggestions last week that included individual ceremonies, drive-in ceremonies or outdoor ceremonies with limited attendance. Specific plans will be developed as additional guidance comes from the state on social gatherings and physical distancing.
“You only graduate from high school one time in your life. It’s a great milestone, and it’s important these students be honored and recognized for that,” Howe said.
The Facebook group is called Cumberland County Adopt a Senior, if you would like to include your graduate or would like to adopt a student.
Schools are also starting to make plans for students to get their belongings from classrooms and lockers.
High schools will offer end-of-year checkout on the following dates:
•Seniors, May 8
•Juniors, May 11
•Sophomores, May 12
•Freshmen, May 13
SMHS will be open on each day from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. CCHS will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Final report cards will be available May 22 for all students.
Seniors can request transcripts from guidance on May 8 or 22. Sophomores can pick up paperwork for their driver’s license or permit when they collect their belongings May 12.
Yearbooks are currently being printed, and a date for distribution will be announced later.
Both schools request students bring their textbooks, library books, cafeteria charges, assignment packets, Chromebooks or other school items when they collect their belongings.
Schools will limit how many people are in the school at one time.
The school system has also developed a second packet of instructional materials students can use to continue learning. That packet is now available online at ccschools.k12tn.net or individuals without a printer or device may contact Crossville Staples.
