The Cumberland County Redistricting Committee recommended the county approve a plan to keep nine civil districts Monday, though it briefly considered plans that would provide for eight or 10 districts.
“I like the nine districts,” said Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner. “I think it’s closer to where we need to be. I don’t like some people being moved from their districts, but there’s no other logical way, I feel.”
He said 10 districts would result in too many commissioners, with 20 members of the county commission. The change would also increase the number of school board members to 10, with one from each district.
The plan splits the county into nine districts with populations of 6,698 in the 2nd District to a high of 6,882 in the 8th District. Population deviation ranges from a low of -1.41% to a high of 1.3% for a total deviation of 2.71%.
Jill Davis, administrator of elections, said she had received emails from residents of Fairfield Glade who would move to the 4th District under the plan who asked to stay in the 6th District or move to the 9th District.
Charley Wilson, a resident of Fairfield Glade, said he believed those emails came from his neighbors. Their concerns included having to drive 11.5 miles to the current polling location for the 4th District.
“That little section in the 4th District is the only fully dues-paying part of Fairfield that is not 6 or 9,” he added.
He said it was about four streets and approximately 90 people.
However, moving that Census block to either the 6th or 9th District would require moving about 358 people. Otherwise, there would be an island of the 4th District that would not touch the rest of the district. That would not meet legal requirements, explained Ben Rogers with the County Technical Assistance Service, who is assisting the county with the redistricting process.
Davis said, “It’s how they made the Census block.”
Rogers said, “To pull the 99 in, you have to take the others.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said the regulations for redistricting were designed to ensure everyone had equal representation, no matter where they lived.
The panel voted unanimously to recommend the nine-district plan to the county commission. They will present a resolution that specifies nine civil districts for the county, with two commissioners elected from each district. The panel recommended the county maintain its current method of electing commissioners with the two candidates receiving the most votes elected to office.
An eight-district plan had been briefly discussed at the beginning of the redistricting process, but not reviewed by the panel. A 10-district plan had not been previously discussed in meetings of the group.
Rogers said he and Davis had completed the proposals just that afternoon.
The 10-district plan would provide for more growth over the next 10 years in the area of Fairfield Glade. The 9th District, which includes a large portion of Fairfield Glade, had a population deviation of almost 23% following the 2020 Census, with 8,337 residents. According to the U.S. Census, the Fairfield Glade Census-designated place had a population of 9,152 in 2020, up from 6,989 in 2010 — about a 30% overall growth. Fairfield Glade includes the 9th District and a portion of the 6th District under the current district divisions.
Under the 10-district plan, the Fairfield Glade area was divided into a 9th and 10th district. The ideal population would be 6,114 residents per district to ensure equal representation across the county.
“Both areas had to get bigger and go into the rural part of the county,” Rogers explained. He said several members of the committee asked to look at the 10-district plan.
Both districts 9 and 10 are lower in population than the other districts in the county under the plan, with 5,804 and 5,879 residents, respectively. They deviated from the ideal district population by -5.08% and -3.85%.
“Nine and 10 are growth areas. You said to keep those two districts low because they’re growing,” Rogers said.
District 2, which is primarily the city of Crossville, would have 6,284 residents, a deviation of 2.77% and the highest population, and District 1 would have 6,201 residents, at 1.41% over the ideal population.
Overall, the plan had a population deviation of 7.85%.
“It’s not down in the ones and twos like we left it last week,” said Wendell Wilson.
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, said, “Fairfield’s going to grow, but I don’t think we can plan what’s going to happen 10 years later today. The other districts will grow, as well.”
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, agreed, citing new home construction inside the city limits, which she represents.
“With all the people moving in, I think all of our districts are going to grow,” York said.
John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, said the 10-district plan made the most sense.
“The 10-district plan not only resolves the issue today, but resolves it five years, 10 years down the road where we won’t be vastly disproportionate,” Patterson said. “It’s the most logical looking to the future.”
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, agreed with Mall. “We’ve got to deal with what we’ve got now. It’s good for 10 years. In 10 years, let them see what’s going on and see where they’re at.”
The 10-district plan increased the number of Tansi residents moving to the 3rd District, using Dunbar Rd. as a dividing line. That community is currently divided among the 5th and 3rd Districts.
“There’s always been a section in Tansi in the 3rd District,” Davis explained.
Wendell Wilson said he had talked with constituents in the area of Pugh Rd. who would be moved from the 6th District to the 3rd District under the nine-district plan.
“They said they would go wherever,” he told the panel, adding they enjoyed voting in Grassy Cove because there were often few lines to wait in. “But that’s a personal thing.”
He did hear support for the 10-district plan from at least one constituent. He polled the committee and found no support for a 10-district plan.
Under an eight-district plan, Fairfield Glade would become the 2nd District, with a small portion of the community not included in the district. This district would have the highest population.
Rogers said, “For the numbers to work, it’s all over the place.”
Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, asked if that would reduce representation for city residents to two commissioners. Davis said the city is currently divided among the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 8th Districts.
Norris said, “The 1st District and 2nd District are primarily made up of the city, but we also have county residents.
Mall said, “I don’t see how it benefits anybody.”
Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner, had asked to review the eight-district plan to see what it would look like.
“I’m not excited about it, no,” Seiber said.
A poll of the committee determined little interest in further review of the plan.
The redistricting plan for the nine districts will go to the Cumberland County Commission for consideration at its Nov. 15 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
