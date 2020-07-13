Work continues at the Cumberland County archives building (Old First Baptist Church) on E. First St., south of Art Public Circle Library, and routine maintenance projects are either ongoing or have been completed.
Maintenance Supervisor Adam Sebia updated the Buildings and Grounds Committee last Monday about projects and addressed everything from the archives building to the War Memorial spruce-up.
Sebia told the committee that students of Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville were assisting with the archives building renovations. All wiring and metal grates for circulation “not needed” were being eliminated as the ceilings in the basement are being dropped.
TCAT’s heat and air conditioning students are assisting with the grates and vents and were expected to be on site last week. The project was slowed by restrictions caused by the COVID-19 impact.
Joyce Rorabaugh, representing the archives, said use of some of the rooms will have to be decided and noted that dropping the ceilings would place the height of shelving would be affected. Codes require a certain distance between the tops of the shelves and the ceiling.
Sebia said that should not be an issue and that his crew and TCAT would work with the archives officials to see a smooth transition once the work is completed.
Sebia said all work at the emergency medical services building was completed and had no additional report on that project.
War Memorial pavers were reset and repaired during the past month, and lighting on flags was redone to meet standards. Sebia also expressed a desire to re-landscape the area across from the courthouse and suggested a personal preference of planting rose bushes.
Every county-owned building in Crossville has been pressure washed or is scheduled to be pressure washed. Sebia said the schedule for doing the work is fluid as time allows.
Commissioner Sue York said she noticed the area of the Farmers Market off Livingston Rd. at Hwy. 70 N. needed cleaning. On Saturday, it appeared that work had been completed.
