On any given day, the inmate population at the county jail houses between 150-180 inmates, the vast majority Cumberland Countians.
When county commissioners toured the facility Jan. 24, 44 of that number were women.
County commission members of the Buildings and Grounds Committee were joined by other commissioners in a tour of the facility that costs taxpayers a sizable amount of the county’s budget.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator Tim Claflin and Jail Maintenance Supervisor Joe Davis led the tour through the maze of hallways, towers (control rooms) cells, holding areas, medical clinic, kitchen and law library. Commissioners asked questions as they were shown how the jail operates.
Claflin noted one continuing issue will be corrected this summer when installation of a new camera system installation is completed. Cameras allow for 24-hour monitoring of pods (cells that house multiple inmates), recreation areas, intake where new inmates are processed and booked out and nearly every facet of the facility.
In addition to the electronic monitoring, corrections officers conduct checks performed randomly every hour.
Claflin noted the booking-in and -out process is time consuming and takes about 20 minutes when people are booked into the jail and again when they are released.
One wish list item the jail needs, Claflin said, is an electronic body scanning device called “The Intercepter,” which is similar to the type used to scan people at airports.
The walk-through scanning device is needed to stop the inflow of contraband into the jail and is already in use in county jails in the area, Claflin said.
The price tag for the body scanner is around $180,000, and Claflin said the department is searching for grants to help purchase the device.
One question asked was how many state inmates are housed in the county jail and what the state pays for this service. Claflin said there is an average of 30-32 state inmates at any time in the jail, and the state reimburses the county only $39 a day.
Davis said an issue he is concerned about is the cost of maintenance to continue to use the fire and smoke detector system presently in use. A new system would provide new alarms at a fraction of the cost of replacing one alarm presently used.
Another concern is the failure and costs relating to cast-iron pipes servicing the jail.
“This is a 30-year old building so things are going to wear out,” Davis told commissioners.
Another issue is the heating and air system in the Justice Center — which Davis described as the “biggest maintenance issue” — and has caused recently problems. Criminal Court last fall was held on an adjusted and abbreviated schedule because there was no air conditioning or ventilation in the courtroom.
The tour took about 45 minutes and was for information purposes, with no action taken.
