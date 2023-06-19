Cumberland County Commissioners are considering an across-the-board salary increase for employees to help bring up wages, with figures presented for a 5% and 6% increase
A 6% raise would bring the county’s minimum pay up to $9.53 an hour.
But several members of the county’s budget committee worried that an across-the-board pay increase would be unfair to those at the low end of the scale and unfairly benefit those at the top of the scale.
“I will not support paying people a pitiful low wage,” Darrell Threet said during the June 8 meeting of the budget committee. “These people at the bottom of this — I’m ashamed to live in Cumberland County.”
Threet is not a member of the budget committee but attended the session.
The panel is set to discuss pay for county employees in July. Budget committee chairperson Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, noted she wants to have information on the cost-of-pay increases before that meeting.
Each 1% salary increase will cost about $180,000. Foster gave commissioners a salary scale for both a 5% and 6% salary increase, which would cost between $900,000 and $1.08 million.
Several departments have said they’ve had part-time jobs go unfilled due to the approved pay — currently $8.96.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said one solution could be to keep seasonal employees at the first salary grade, $9.53 an hour on the 6% pay scale, and move regular part-time employees to the second salary grade, $10.48 an hour.
“This gets us into the ballpark,” Foster said of the payscale and area wages. The county approved a 6% raise last year and the year before.
Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, questioned if $10.48 an hour would be enough to attract workers and compensate them for the work, which he said is often physically taxing.
“These guys sit on lawnmowers all day long, and the guys at the recycling center on the yard, they get cussed out a dozen times a day. That’s a hard job,” Isham said.
Isham added, “There’s not a factory in town that pays $10 an hour.”
Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, agreed. “I think we need to be fair to the lower-end people. I don’t know how to do this.”
The county has a pay scale with 14 pay grades, with a 10% difference from one grade to the next. Each scale has a minimum to maximum salary, which is a range of 15% from the minimum to the maximum.
However, the county does not have an automatic salary increase based on the number of years one is in a position. Instead, it offers a longevity payment to employees. This payment provides an annual bonus payment to employees the first pay period in December. The county has budgeted $258,871 in longevity pay this year across the general, sanitation and highway funds.
Employees earn a bonus of 0.5% to 4% of their annual salary, depending on how long they have worked for the county, from less than a year to more than 25 years.
Foster told commissioners it was late in the budget process to redo the county’s wage scale with a yearly step raise, but that they could consider discussing that for the 2024-’25 fiscal year.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, suggested a subcommittee to discuss wages for the next fiscal year after the county completes the 2023-’24 budget.
Sherrill asked for more information on what percent of county employees fall into each pay grade. But, he said he did not believe the county should be competing with private employers in terms of wages.
“We’re here to be a government that helps provide services at a reasonable cost,” Sherrill said. “We are here to serve the people of this county to do the best we can with their taxes. I always want to balance that with, let’s give everybody everything with let’s not take from everybody just to do that.”
Sherrill added, “I like the idea of trying to raise the lower boundaries a little bit more than the upper boundaries.”
Threet said, “You’ve got to move those people at the bottom up without giving big raises to people at the top.”
He suggested giving a specific amount for raises, not a percentage. Foster said that would “compress” the wage scale.
“That’s a problem, too,” Foster cautioned.
The county’s wage scale was developed in 2016 following a study by a consultant who compared the county’s pay to surrounding counties and similar industries. The consultant re-evaluates portions of the scale each year upon the county’s request. That has led to some reclassifications, such as in the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services, to provide more competitive wages.
John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, said some people continue to work for the county due to the benefits like health insurance.
Hyder said she had talked with people who wanted to work some of the part-time jobs that are among the lowest paid, like the workers at the convenience centers who are all part-time employees.
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, said, “But you can’t take advantage of that.”
The budget committee will next meet June 22 to review nonprofit donations from the county. The meeting is 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room on the third floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse.
