The county continues to sort out questions on who owns the Homestead Tower property, but commissioners have spoke in favor of the county helping repair the historic structure.
"It is a showplace," Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, told the building and grounds committee Monday afternoon. "I would support us helping them put a roof on it. I think they could do other things by raising money.
"But I would hate to see the county lose that."
The panel has tabled action on the Tower request pending settlement of ownership of the property.
County Mayor Allen Foster said the school system has been focusing on opening school and has not addressed the Tower question.
The Tower served as the administration building for the Homestead Project during the 1930s New Deal. Threet's grandparents were among the original Homesteaders selected for the resettlement project as the country worked to recover from the Great Depression.
After the project ended, the building was used by the Homestead High School before schools were consolidated in the 1960s.
Today, the Cumberland Homesteads, which includes the Tower, a Homestead House museum and remaining historic homes, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a Historic District. But there was a time when the building was in disrepair.
The community had invested time, effort and funds into bringing the Tower back into use as a museum.
"When I graduated high school in the mid-‘70s, the windows were knocked out of it. There were pigeons in it. It was in dire need," Threet said.
Several second-generation Homesteaders, the children of the men and women selected for the New Deal project, signed the lease and went to work.
"I was lucky enough to write one grant from the Department of Interior, and we got a grant," he said. The county provided matching funds for the grant. "I think the county gave us $10,000."
Students from Tennessee College of Applied Technology and prisoners helped upgrade the electrical system, add heating and air, and new windows.
"We sanded every one of the floors. We put a new floor in the observation tower, because it was about to fall through," Threet said.
A ramp and sidewalks were added to enhance accessibility. Street lights and building lights enhanced the site.
"We did a ton of stuff in the mid-‘90s to help that," Threet said.
Threet recalled a roofing project at the school, still used as an elementary school by the county, in the 1990s. He credited Doyle Vaden with salvaging original shingles from the school to replace worn shingles on the tower.
"We replaced all the bad shingles in the mid-'90s," Threet said.
He believes the Tower roof still has the original 80-year-old shingles.
"As far as I know, they never have been replaced," he said.
Today, the Tower attracts visitors from all over the state and nation. It's one of the few remaining New Deal Homestead project sites.
Brenda King, with the Homestead Tower Association, said the nonprofit association is willing to take ownership if the school system or county wanted it to. Or, they would establish a new agreement with the county.
"We always thought the county owned it, anyway," she said.
But she hoped the county would be willing to help the group with some of the maintenance needs in some way.
"We would still urge the county to step up and fix this historical building for us," she said.
Foster said the county would need a lease with the Tower Association, as the current lease is with the school system. The school system gave the Tower Association a 99-year lease in the 1980s as work began to fix up the facility.
Wilson said the county commission would have to determine if it wanted to provide financial support to maintain the building, with a priority the roof replacement.
"I myself would be in favor of helping," Wilson said. "I've had a couple of commissioners call me and tell me they felt like this was important for our county and they wanted to help the Tower."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.