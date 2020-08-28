Penny Schwinn, Tennessee commissioner of education, visited Brown Elementary last week as part of an effort to visit all districts in the state.
“I am seeing a lot of hard work that was put in all summer paying off,” Schwinn said.
Students and teachers are excited to be back in the classroom, she said.
“Every time I talk to a student, they say they’re so glad to be back in school. The teachers we’re talking to, you can tell how much they missed their classrooms and their students,” she said. “They’ve put in a lot of work to figure out how to do social distancing and still have warmth and love in their classrooms.”
Teachers have also told her they’re working to reach out to their remote students to engage them in classrooms and make sure they still feel like part of that school family.
“That’s what school is about,” she said. “We want to give them a high-quality education and help them love school and learning. And we saw that today — just so much joy.”
As she visited classrooms, she would talk with students and ask about their lesson that morning. One student drew her a picture — two hearts.
“I’m the big heart and she’s the little heart,” Schwinn said. “I’m holding on to it like it’s gold.”
Schwinn’s visit came just a week after schools opened in Cumberland County.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said, “I’ve seen so much excitement. It is just so heartwarming to see kids and teachers and staff back in their element where our young minds thrive and the adults do such a tremendous job nurturing them.”
There were 6,564 students enrolled in Cumberland County schools last week. That number includes 685 elementary students taking virtual courses and 341 high school students in the virtual program.
At Brown, they have about 65 students taking part in virtual learning, and school enrollment overall is up slightly from last year, she said, with 534 students reported on Aug. 21.
“We’re all happy to be here,” said Principal Stephanie Speich. “We set high expectations for our students, and they rise to them.”
As students filed into the cafeteria to pick up their lunch, they were masked and keeping space between them and the person in front of them. All students eat in the cafeteria, but only two grade levels at a time, allowing room to space stuents out. The cafeteria is cleaned between classes.
Speich has tried to arrange schedules so that virtual students are in the same class, particularly in grades that change classes during the day. That reduces the time teachers are teaching virtually and in-person, she said.
First-year teacher Breanna Reynolds was taking her students through a lesson on homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures. This class had all in-person students, but she used her computer to project slides for the class to see — slides that would be easily shared with an online learner in another class.
Sixth-grade language arts teacher Ashley Davis had all in-person students during her class, but she was still using her Google Classroom for writing activities and instruction. JamBoard will allow the students to help each other with questions, she told them.
Outside, lockers displayed what books students and teachers are currently reading. Davis said that encourages students to complete their reading and gives them ideas for the next book to check out.
Reagan Deakins was conducting a math lesson with her second-grade class. A song helped reinforce that the sum is the answer to an addition problem.
She had about six students signed in for virtual learning. As she led the class through a math worksheet, she called on students in the classroom and online.
Heather Hazel’s fourth-grade math class used blocks to understand the difference between one block and one hundred. She used a mic to project her voice through the mask to make sure her students could hear and understand what she was saying.
Librarian Lee Houston has rearranged the library to offer social distancing in chairs on one side of the room. Arrows help direct students through the library bookshelves.
She cleans between classes.
Outside the library, she’s already started decorating for the school’s Million Word Challenge, a reading challenge that encourages students to reach 1 million words during the school year.
A parent had helped install some clear dividers between desks in another classroom. Those vertical surfaces would offer decorative opportunities as the year continues.
Earlier this week, schools adjusted their procedures as the number of active cases in the county continues to climb. Cumberland County reached the threshold for “medium spread” in the community with 319 active cases.
That number was at 332 on Wednesday afternoon.
Schools minimized the movement of students through the facilities and continued their efforts to clean high-touch surfaces throughout the school day and provide more extensive cleaning at night.
Brown had several mass temperature scanners installed at the school entrance, purchased with CARES Act funding. The school system also purchased cleaning equipment for each school that will make it easier and faster to disinfect surfaces.
Data on the spread of the virus in schools continues to be limited. Statewide, advocates have pressed for more information on where there may be hotspots of virus activity.
The state is updating the number of school-age children diagnosed with COVID-19 each day and the department of education is tracking COVID-19 related school closures.
Wednesday afternoon, there had been 74 total cases of the virus among children ages 5-18, with 28 in the past 14 days.
On Tuesday, nine schools were closed due to outbreaks: Shelbyville Central High School and Liberty Elementary School in Bedford County; Cornersville High School and Marshall County High School in Marshall County; Baker Elementary in Maury County; and schools in Gibson, Henderson and McNairy counties and Lenoir City.
The state has left more specific information on cases tied to school exposure to the discretion of local school districts.
“At this time, we are still investigating the legality of releasing numbers,” Maxwell told the Chronicle in a statement last week. “As soon as we have a defined answer from our attorney regarding what is allowed to be released, we will certainly comply with your request.”
Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday said the state hoped to have a plan for more transparency related to the virus spread in schools in a few weeks. The state is working with the federal government on privacy rules and regulations.
The expansion of virtual learning across the state has prompted the state to provide a library of resources for teachers and parents working with their children at home.
Best for All Central, available at the department of education’s website, includes video lessons, lesson plans, professional development resources for teachers, and family resources for learning at home.
