Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.