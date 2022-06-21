A resolution asking the Cumberland County Board of Education to reconsider its 2022-’23 budget was withdrawn after members of the Cumberland County Commission noted there was still time for the county’s budget committee to discuss the proposed spending plan.
Commissioner Rebecca Stone, 3rd District, asked to add the resolution to Monday’s agenda as the meeting opened.
“This is a very unique year for them to have any kind of surplus,” Stone said of the school system. “Quickly, they’ve already spent half of it. They could spend it all this year and have nothing next year.”
Stone said the resolution only asks the board to reconsider using its fund balance to pay for salaries and benefits for personnel — expenses that would recur in future budgets.
“This is merely a request because we do not line-item the school’s budget,” Stone said.
She moved to approve the resolution, supported by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.
The resolution notes that the school system anticipates increased funding in 2023-’24 under a new funding formula approved by the state this past spring, but the impact of that new formula is not yet known.
This year, the school system is operating under the Basic Education Program funding formula, which was used to determine the school system’s revenue.
The school system’s $66.3 million budget estimates $58 million in revenue with the $8.3 million balance coming from the estimated $12.3 million school budget fund balance.
The school system did not seek additional funding from the county beyond the $18.9 million the state requires as a funding match to receive state dollars.
The budget was presented to the commission’s budget committee June 7. The committee tentatively accepted the budget, though it did not ask to review it again as it continues its development of the 2022-’23 county budget.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said, “It met the criteria for funding.”
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said approximately 52% of the money from the fund balance will go toward one-time expenses, such as maintenance projects or capital purchases.
Stone’s concern was that the budget approved by the board draws from that fund balance reserve to pay for salaries and benefits of school system personnel, something that could impact future budgets.
Hyder said the budget included more than 20 new positions.
“We’ve had a hard time taking care of our positions now, much less adding more new positions and then not being able to take care of them,” Hyder said.
Maxwell said the budget includes new positions and some positions that had previously been funded from federal special education budgets.
The new positions include:
•1 new English as a Second Language teacher, required to meet class size mandates
•2.5 new special education teachers, required to meet class size mandates
•2 new special education assistants, required to meet class size mandates
•1 new high school alternative teacher to address increased number of students
•8 special education assistants previously paid by federal funds
•1.5 new guidance counselors to provide each school with a full-time guidance counselor
•3 additional Career and Technical Education teachers for middle school
•2 additional mental health counselors
•1 new district-wide behavioral specialist
•1 part-time maintenance clerk position
The schools budget also included a 4.8% raise for all certified employees and a new non-certified employee wage scale to help the school system attract applicants.
Maxwell said the 8 special education assistant positions were moved from federal budgets to the general budget because the federal allocation did not cover increasing personnel costs with the new wage scale.
Tennessee law says schools must reserve at least 3% of their annual operating expenses. Remaining funds in a fund balance may be used for “any education purposes, but must be recommended by the Board of Education prior to appropriation by the local legislative body.”
The fund balance can offset revenue shortfalls or meet unexpected increases in operating expenses. In the past, the fund balance has been used for non-recurring expenses.
Stone suggested the school system might phase in a new wage scale over multiple years, as the county has had to do in the past.
“52% went to buses and books and capital things — that’s actually recurring costs, too, but it’s of a different nature. Each year, salary lines grow,” Stone said. “This will be even bigger next year.”
The board of education will also have at least four new members following the Aug. 4 county general election.
“This next school board will have to live with this budget. If they overshot it, they’re the ones who are going to have to let people go. They’re the ones who will have the hard task of coming up with the funding to pay for it,” Stone said. “I would rather they stay within their budget.”
Hyder noted early estimates of the new funding formula would bring about $8 million in additional funding to the school system, she said that sometimes the state is “wrong.”
“In two years, if the money’s not there, they’re going to look to the county commission to fund it,” Hyder said.
Hyder said the school system’s enrollment was also down about 500 students over the past three years.
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, said she had listened to presentations from the school system.
“You’re correct that the student population is decreasing, but their needs are increasing,” Mall said.
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner and a former member of the Cumberland County Board of Education, said, “You need to stop and think how many children are hurting because they’re not getting what they ask for here for the help to teach that child.”
Blalock said he was asked before being elected to the commission if he would vote to raise taxes. “I said yes I would, if I can tell you what we’re doing with it. If we have to do it to help education, I’m for it. I’m for raising that if it helps with education.”
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said he has been in communication with Kacee Harris, the school system’s chief financial officer, regarding restrictions on the use of the fund balance. Brock said representatives of the Tennessee Department of Education had told Harris there were no restrictions on the use of fund balance at this time.
Mall said she was uncomfortable voting on the resolution given that Maxwell said she had only been made aware of the concerns an hour before the meeting Monday.
“It looks like we do have some items within the school board budget that needs to be clarified. I’d like to recommend that it be given back to the budget committee for further discussion before we make some absolute resolution that says ‘no recurring costs,’” Mall said. “I’m just uncomfortable with micromanaging education without further discussion.”
Stone said she was concerned about the time necessary for the budget committee to discuss the issue. The budget committee meets again Wednesday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse, and the schools and education committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday, June 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Central Services.
“This does not mandate anything,” Stone said of her resolution. “Maybe the word eliminate is too strong. Maybe ‘seek to eliminate’ would be better.”
Mall asked for more clarity on required positions and said the committee needs to listen to the needs of the school system. Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said a special meeting of the budget committee could be scheduled, if necessary, and that he would add the budget to the schools and education agenda for Tuesday.
Stone agreed to withdraw her motion, saying she appreciated the commission’s discussion.
“It does sound like it has avenues to be discussed,” Stone said, adding she wants everyone to “think carefully about the choices they are making, because that fund balance will be gone.”
