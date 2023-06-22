Cumberland County commissioners voted to approve the way their monthly pay is calculated after a review of minutes found no record of the compensation plan in the county’s official records.
The resolution, unanimously approved by the commission, rectifies the situation.
Commissioners are paid a monthly stipend that is based on the salary of Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, currently $112,246.
That salary is multiplied by 90% and then divided by the 18 commissioners for an annual compensation of $5,612 each. That number is then divided by the 12 months.
In other business, the commission approved a number of budget amendments ahead of the end of the fiscal year June 30. These amendments ensure no budget line ends the year in a deficit to avoid audit findings.
The budget amendments were:
•$1,337 moved from the highway fund’s longevity pay and unassigned fund balance to cover increased expenses in dues and membership and other fringe benefits budget lines.
•$1,848 from a restricted public safety account in the Sheriff’s Office budget to office equipment to fund increased technology updates
•$149,820 from the courthouse maintenance unassigned fund balance to building improvements
•$172,062 from the sanitation fund’s fund balance to various lines within the budget, including utilities, contracts with private agencies, overtime, other supplies and materials and site development
•$267,861 from the county’s unassigned fund balance and $80,000 in increased revenue to cover $353,585 in projected shortfalls in various lines of the county budget, including salary lines, longevity pay, vehicle maintenance ad repair, and the trustee’s commission
•$36,438 from savings in various lines of the school budget to cover increased cost in transportation equipment
•$29,535 in savings from the school cafeteria fund’s food supplies line to cover a shortfall in state retirement contributions
•$57,500 in private funding from No Kid Hungry, with money allocated to cafeteria salaries and other supplies and materials to support the summer meal program and breakfast outreach
•$50,000 from savings in the medical insurance line of the general school budget to cover shortfalls in a teacher salary line, other supplies and materials and other contracted services
•$60,000 in increased federal revenue for the cafeteria fund, allocated to food service equipment to replace a walk-in freezer and cooler at South Cumberland Elementary
•$96,400 in increased revenue from USDA for the school lunch program, allocated to food supplies
•$858,069.29 in increased state education funds for the summer learning program allocated to various budget lines to provide the June instructional programs
•$161,675 in savings from various budget lines within the school general fund budget allocated to other lines projected to end the year with a deficit
The commission also approved allocated $1.25 million from its debt service fund balance to pay capital outlay notes on the county archives facility. The county will be reimbursed for this project through revenue from records fees collected by various county offices. Those fees are restricted to the preservation of county records.
